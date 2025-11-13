Allison She is ATPCO’s new head of sales and partnerships in China

ATPCO announced the recent appointment of Allison She as its new head of sales and partnerships in China.

From her home base in Hanzhou, She will be instrumental in deepening ATPCO’s relationships with airline and partner customers in China, ensuring ATPCO continues to deliver value and foster long-term success in one of the largest markets in the world.

In her new role, she will ensure ATPCO remains a strategic business partner to major accounts across the country, creating measurable contributions to partners’ long-term success.

From owning key sales initiatives to leading the planning and execution of long-term strategic partner development plans, She will be collaborating and working with over 50 Chinese carriers and sellers.

ATPCO director of sales and partner success in Asia Ritchie Ramsamy said of the matter: “ATPCO is further investing in China with our appointment of Allison She, a veteran travel executive with deep relationships in the region. China represents one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving airline markets in the world. With Allison’s leadership, we are well-positioned to help Chinese airlines accelerate modernization, enhance retailing capabilities, and connect more effectively to the global distribution ecosystem. This appointment reflects ATPCO’s long-term commitment to supporting growth, innovation, and collaboration with China’s aviation community.”

Getting to know Allison She

She brings a wealth of experience in airline pricing and revenue management, having held key roles at Alitrip, Trip.com, Beijing Capital Airlines, and Xiamen Airlines.

Likewise, she has a proven track record in driving business development, building strong partnerships, and leading strategic sales initiatives within the China market.

Most recently, she was with Alitrip (Alibaba Group), where she successfully led global travel partnerships across the region.

She’s focus for the region will be on collaboration, innovation, and modernisation, helping Chinese airlines embrace next generation retailing capabilities through dynamic offers, data standardization, and automation.

By working more closely with local carriers, ATPCO aims to enable greater pricing agility, enhance content distribution across multiple channels, and strengthen connectivity to global systems.

She said of her new post: “I am looking forward to working with the ATPCO team and with our customers and partners as we advance flight shopper experiences and deliver value to the industry. ATPCO has been the backbone of pricing and modern retailing for decades and I couldn't be more excited to help lead that effort in China, bringing innovative solutions and standards to the market here.”