AlUla Arts Festival marks fifth anniversary edition

AlUla Arts Festival is set to return for its highly anticipated fifth edition in January 2026, transforming the ancient oasis city of AlUla into a vibrant stage for contemporary art, design and culture. Set against a dramatic backdrop of majestic desert canyons, lush palm groves and the vibrant AlJadidah Arts District, the 2026 edition promises to be the most diverse yet.

Running from 16 January to 14 February, the festival features bold new land art commissions as part of the fourth edition of Desert X AlUla. It also includes a major art exhibition, a collaboration between the contemporary art museum in AlUla – as part of its pre-opening programme – and Centre Pompidou; and a Design Space AlUla exhibition spotlighting Saudi and international talents and more.

Visitors will enjoy a dynamic spectrum of experiences, ranging from live music and immersive performances to educational programmes and design showcases.

AlUla Arts Festival is a landmark annual event that transforms the ancient city of AlUla into a vibrant canvas for artistic expression, solidifying its position as a year-round global hub for creativity and culture. Part of AlUla Moments 2025/2026 Calendar, the festival has grown into one of the region’s most celebrated arts events, bringing together groundbreaking works by diverse local, regional and international artists situated alongside the rich natural and cultural heritage of AlUla, creating spectacular moments of inspiration and wonder.

Hamad Alhomiedan, Director of Arts & Creative Industries at the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), said: “AlUla Arts Festival is the contemporary expression of ancient traditions of creativity and cultural exchange in AlUla. In this year’s diverse programme, AlUla becomes a canvas for creative dialogue and a catalyst for conversations in the Kingdom and beyond. We are proud to showcase ambitious works by some of Saudi Arabia’s most celebrated artists alongside internationally renowned pioneers, all inspired by the unique culture and landscapes of AlUla. I look forward to welcoming visitors from the local community and across the world to experience this one-of-a-kind event and explore the wonders of AlUla.”

Desert X AlUla 2026 (16 January to 28 February) will return for its fourth edition, presenting 10 new site specific artworks from leading multigenerational artists curated into the landscape of AlUla. Inspired by the poetry of Kahlil Gibran, this year’s theme, Space Without Measure, presents each artwork as a point on a new map, marking flourishes of imagination, from flowering utopias to previously inconceivable vistas, and sound corridors. Desert X AlUla 2026 will showcase visionary contemporary artworks by Saudi and international artists, under the vision of Artistic Directors Neville Wakefield and Raneem Farsi, and two guest curators reflecting the region’s long history of cross-cultural exchange.

Arduna (1 February to 15 April), which translates to 'our land' in Arabic, is a pioneering exhibition presented as part of the pre-opening programme of the upcoming contemporary art museum in AlUla. The compelling showcase will offer visitors a glimpse of the museum’s vision through a selection of more than 80 diverse artworks from Saudi Arabia, the region and beyond, exploring our evolving relationship to nature and land. Co-curated in collaboration with the acclaimed Centre Pompidou and the French Agency for AlUla development (AFALULA), Arduna features contemporary art from the Royal Commission for AlUla collection alongside pieces from the Musée National d’Art Moderne, including works by Kandinsky and Picasso. AlUla’s forthcoming contemporary art museum will be a centre for regional and global 21st-century art, rooted in AlUla’s unique cultural oasis and heritage.

AlJadidah Arts District is a vibrant hub for creativity in the heart of AlUla, connecting designers, visitors and communities through world-class arts, education, and cultural experiences. During the festival, the public spaces will become outdoor galleries, with newly commissioned public art installed along the Incense Road and around Gathering Square, breathing creativity into every corner of AlUla’s storied streets and oasis. AlUla Music Hub (1 November to 31 January) will present a series of concerts across the district featuring Arabic, fusion, vocal and jazz performances, while ATHR Gallery (January to February) will exhibit works by Saudi contemporary artist, Sara Abdu. Visitors to the art and design centre Madrasat Addeera (16 January to 30 April) will have an opportunity to engage with local artisans and witness how they are reviving traditional arts and handicrafts through contemporary design programmes and practices. The open-air Cinema AlJadidah, will present a special series of art-themed documentaries, shorts and feature films.

Design Space AlUla will host the AlUla Design Exhibition (16 January to 28 February), highlighting AlUla’s growing role as a hub for creativity and cultural innovation. The exhibition will introduce visitors to the work produced by the AlUla Artists Residency Programme and AlUla Design Award 2025, where leading international and regional designers immersed themselves in AlUla’s landscapes, heritage, and craft traditions to develop original works. Meanwhile, AlUla Design Stores (22 January to 28 February) will also showcase retail products developed during the fourth AlUla Design Award, Designathon and AlUla Design Residency, alongside collaborations with three designers from Madrasat Addeera.

Elsewhere in AlJadidah Arts District, adding to the atmosphere:

From 16 January to 14 February, Villa Hegra – the first Saudi–French cultural foundation – will host the photography exhibition Not Deserted: AlUla’s Archives in Movement, featuring early 20th-century photographs by Tony André, alongside an exhibition of cinematic images of desert landscapes by Saudi filmmaker and Villa Hegra resident Saad Tahaitah. On 16 January, “Vertigo”, a contemporary performance, will be presented in partnership with Chaillot – National Dance Theatre, with the support of Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels. The immersive show will take place at Wadi AlFann, featuring French highliner Nathan Paulin and performers from the AlUla community. Visitors will also be invited to experience a programme of curated initiatives at Villa Hegra, including workshops with musician Christophe Chassol, dancer Saido Lehlou, and choreographer Rachid Ouramdane, in dialogue with Saudi talents such as dancer Akram (16 and 17 January).

Additionally, from 16 January to 14 February, the British Council in KSA will present Reflections, two installations, which were awarded grants for cultural initiatives in AlUla. The Council will present works by Studio Ü London, which aims to create a sustainable capsule collection inspired by AlUla’s cultural and natural heritage through collaboration with Saudi artists and craftsmen. The other grant recipient is Musson and Retallick - Cries in the Desert, a collaboration transforming archived oral histories and music into immersive visual and sound installations, celebrating AlUla’s past and future.

Located a short distance from AlUla Old Town, Daimumah is a picturesque farm, blending nature, art and heritage into a slow, sensory-driven experience. During the festival, Daimumah invites visitors to reflect, connect and participate in the ongoing care and celebration of AlUla’s environment through a series of public art workshops, planting sessions, craft classes and cultural performances. The living cultural landscape also hosts a range of F&B options catering to every taste​.