AlUla’s Wellness Festival returns in 2025

AlUla’s Wellness Festival is back this year – running from 24 October to 1 November will celebrate personal growth, fitness and holistic wellbeing in one of the world’s most naturally energising landscapes. With 32,500 visitors expected to attend the whole festival, this year is ready to foster both personal transformation and a powerful sense of community, all grounded in the beauty and authenticity of AlUla.

From athletic events to mindfulness and wellness workshops and healing sessions, music and nourishment - the festival invites guests of all levels to reset, recharge, reconnect and strive - physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Events include:

Yoga Programme – Choose from more than 75 classes in four luxury locations around AlUla, each offering a wide range of disciplines. Takes place from 24 October to 1 November 2025.

Les Mills: Iconic Fitness – World-class instructors and legendary backdrops as Les Mills' signature workouts come to iconic AlUla. Takes place from 24 October to 1 November 2025.

AlUla Duathlon – Unleash your athletic prowess by running and cycling across AlUla’s breathtaking terrain, alongside a lively race village at Winter Park. Takes place on 24 October 2025.

AlUla Half Marathon – Experience AlUla’s first Half Marathon - with 10km, 5km, 3km and 1.5km options. Run through iconic landscapes and enjoy a vibrant race village. Takes place on 25 October 2025.

Team Jayco AlUla Cycling Camp, Ride with your Pros – Ride alongside cycling legends in AlUla - an elite camp led by Team Jayco AlUla’s pro athletes and experts. Takes place from 29 to 30 October 2025.

AlUla 24 hour Endurance Race – Experience a test of physical resilience in a communal atmosphere at the AlUla 24 Hour Endurance Race, a first-of-its kind event in the region. Takes place from 31 October to 1 November 2025.

Ashar Valley Triathlon – Take on a unique challenge of rowing, cycling and swimming in AlUla's most iconic wellness setting. Takes place on 1 November 2025.

AlUla as a wellness destination: AlUla has evolved from a historical destination on the Incense Road into a sanctuary of tranquility, rejuvenation and holistic wellbeing. Visitors can have a deeply immersive wellness experience in AlUla while marvelling at its dramatic desert landscapes, ancient heritage sites and lush oasis. The background surrounding AlUla is what makes this destination incredibly unique and once visited will instore a different perspective of viewing the world and everyday life.

Wellness treatments at AlUla’s hotels are redefining wellness with treatments that draw from the region’s natural and cultural heritage. Here are the standout experiences:

Our Habitas AlUla offers spa, meditation spaces and wellness pools, all set within a serene desert environment. This includes Thuraya Wellness which features bodywork massages, natural connection experiences, clean beauty facials.

Dar Tantora The House Hotel combines heritage architecture with modern wellness, including sunrise yoga, oasis walk, fusion yoga and pilates.

Banyan Tree AlUla features wellness-focused accommodations and its tranquil desert sanctuary, Banyan Tree Spa, which offers a range of wellness spa treatments designed to restore harmony to your mind, body, and soul. Nestled in the serene Ashar Valley, treatment highlights include: turmeric honey cleanser, deep tissue massage and radiant soother facial.

AlUla Wellness Festival Itinerary – 4 Days / 3 Nights

This specially curated 4 Days / 3 Nights itinerary combines AlUla’s world-class heritage experiences with immersive wellness activities during the Wellness Festival (24 October – 1 November 2025). Guests will enjoy the serene beauty of AlUla, from UNESCO heritage sites to rejuvenating yoga sessions and workshops, with accommodation at Our Habitas.