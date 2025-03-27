Aman Club, the private members entity from pioneering lifestyle and hospitality brand Aman, continues its global expansion with the introduction Aman Club at Aman Nai Lert Bangkok. Created to satisfy the demand from Aman loyalists, the membership was introduced in 2022, making history with its first private club space in the urban sanctuary of Aman New York, and subsequently Aman Tokyo. Following the success of the global Aman Club, and with a robust pipeline of forthcoming locations including Miami Beach, Beverly Hills, Dubai and Wadi Safar, Riyadh, the newest and highly anticipated destination at Aman Nai Lert Bangkok is set to open on 2 April 2025. The property will feature a 52 key hotel, branded residences and the first ultra-luxury members club to the city.

By invitation only, encompassing an international community of discerning individuals, the global Aman Club offers a lifetime of privileged access, carried forward through direct lineage, across the Aman constellation of 35 hotels and resorts. Members, known as Founders, enjoy the exclusivity of private club spaces within Aman’s existing urban destinations, with a further 10 locations in development across the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. Embodying Aman’s pathfinding spirit through transformational experiences, Club destinations provide curated programming across the pillars of culinary, culture and wellness, ranging from engaging visiting specialists to immersive gastronomic journeys, designed to be enjoyed both individually and as a community.

Located in the oasis of Nai Lert Park, an emerald jewel amid the embassies of Lumpini, the property rests in green seclusion, a haven of calm amid the leafy embrace of the privately owned park. At Aman Club at Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, dedicated spaces are situated on the 19th floor. Complemented by the unparalleled service for which Aman is renowned, these include an open-air terrace, two restaurants, a Cigar Bar, and the atmospheric Aman Lounge. Inspired by Aman New York, the Lounge will embody a seamless fusion of East and West, effortlessly transitioning from day to night, from a refined Italian coffee bar to an intimate, Japanese-inspired mixology bar.

Founders will also enjoy privileged entry to the hotel’s additional dining venues, including Aman’s signature Italian restaurant concept Arva, alongside state-of-the-art wellness facilities. Spanning two floors, the 1,500-square-metre Aman Spa & Wellness centre will house both a medical clinic operated by experts Hertitude Clinic and an Aman Spa.

Speaking about the property Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group said “The introduction of Aman Club at Aman Nai Lert Bangkok signifies a pivotal advancement in the expansion strategy for our global Aman Club. Following the success of our exclusive clubs in Tokyo and New York, and with a further 10 locations under development including Dubai, Riyadh, Miami Beach and Beverly Hills, Bangkok emerges as the ideal location. Nestled within the historic Nai Lert Park, Aman Nai Lert Bangkok offers a serene sanctuary amidst the city’s vibrant energy. This harmonious setting provides the perfect environment for Aman Club, allowing us to extend our coveted lifestyle and unparalleled service to an exclusive community in the heart of Thailand’s capital.”

Beyond the amenities, Founders are personally connected with Aman Private Office, a dedicated, point-to-point contact that facilitates benefit fulfilment, exclusive experiences and bespoke journeys across the Aman portfolio, including the 23 properties residing in Asia, from which the gateway city of Bangkok is perfectly placed to reach. This includes Founders’ Journeys, offering curated, one-of-a-kind experiences tailored specifically for Club members.

The 36th property in the Aman collection, and its third global urban property, Aman Nai Lert Bangkok epitomises every aspect of the brand’s hospitality and revered DNA of peace, privacy and unparallelled service – blending the city’s dynamic energy with a true sense of tranquillity.