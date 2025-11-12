Amex GBT launches ‘Crew and Group Logistics Platform’ for Energy, Mining & Marine industries 

The solution has been designed to meet the unique travel requirements of its Energy, Mining, and Marine (EMM) customers, offering high-speed, flexible booking capabilities that can also serve other sectors with dynamic workforce movements.

American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) unveiled Crew and Group Logistics Platform, a new solution custom-tailored for EMM clients. The solution was built following extensive research with customers, and with an in-depth understanding gained from Amex GBT’s decades worth of experience in deploying technology for the sector.

Amex GBT's Crew and Group Logistics Platform is designed to streamline travel for industries with large, dynamic workforce movements. Built in modules and tested through more than half a million transactions with EMM clients in 2025, the solution delivers efficiency, processing up to ten bookings per minute for clients with high-volume travel preferences.

Alongside high-speed processing capabilities, the platform provides flexible booking options that align with whatever the client requires. It can seamlessly integrate with client workflow systems, allowing automated booking, as well as supporting batch spreadsheet imports of travel schedules. If appropriate, it can also offer multiple itinerary options, so the traveler can choose what best works for them. Helping provide further peace of mind, travelers and booking teams receive round-the-clock support from Amex GBT’s travel teams.

Swapna Nair, Head of Energy, Mining & Marine, Amex GBT, said: “The platform represents our significant understanding of, and commitment to our EMM, and oil and gas customers. We have been testing and building this purpose-built technology with input and feedback from our clients to address the unique operational intricacies of these industries offering multiple booking options that fit their individual requirements.”

The patented technology framework follows client travel and payment policies, while being responsive and adaptive with real-time updates through proactive management of travel disruptions.

Although purpose-built for EMM and oil and gas industries, the robust technology can effectively serve clients in media and production, technology and consulting, and crisis response.