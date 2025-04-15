ANA HOLDINGS INC. through its corporate venture capital (CVC) fund “ANA Future Frontier Fund L.P announced its investment in RLWRLD Inc. (“RLWRLD”), a developer of Robotics Foundation Model(RFM)AI, to address critical workforce challenges within the aviation industry.

RLWRLD is a physical AI startup developing RFM technology for manufacturing environments. Unlike language-based Large Language Models (LLMs), RFM is a foundational technology for implementing AI in real-world environments. RLWRLD’s technology represents a next-generation AI field essential for integration with physical industries such as manufacturing, logistics and services.

RLWRLD is led by CEO Jung-hee Ryu, an AI expert and serial entrepreneur whose previous company, OLAWORKS, was acquired by Intel. The management team is composed of professionals with extensive experience across various industries. Professor Jinwoo Shin of the KAIST Graduate School of AI, leads research and development and works with top-tier research talent from South Korea while serving as Chief Scientist.

In 2025, the company plans to establish a Japan office to foster strategic collaborations with Japanese companies and research institutions possessing advanced robotics and sensor technologies.

Recognizing the company’s technological capabilities and strong leadership, ANA HD will initiate the investment by focusing on developing groundbreaking Physical AI solutions to address various workforce challenges within the aviation industry. ANA HD anticipates this collaboration will ultimately generate value beyond the aviation industry.