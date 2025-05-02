ANA HOLDINGS invests in Otetsutabi

ANA HOLDINGS INC through its corporate venture capital (CVC) fund “ANA Future Frontier Fund L.P.,” announced its investment in Otetsutabi, Inc（Otetsutabi), a short-term job matching platform for rural area travellers.

Otetsutabi is a unique human resource matching service that combines short-term, part-time work opportunities with travel experiences. The platform connects local businesses facing labor shortages with travelers seeking to explore new places while earning income.

Since its launch in January 2019, Otetsutabi has grown significantly, now offering over 1,900 workplaces nationwide to more than 70,000 registered users. This success has positioned Otetsutabi as a leader in the local spot work market. With increasing demand from Gen Z and seniors looking for a second career, Otetsutabi anticipates further revitalization of local economies and stronger connections between local communities and non-residents. The company plans to use this latest round of funding to accelerate customer acquisition, enhance product improvement and expand recruitment.

ANA HD’s investment in Otetsutabi reflects its strong belief in the platform’s potential to drive regional development and create new business opportunities. ANA HD also recognizes Otetsutabi’s robust regional network, its ability to attract participants interested in local areas and its compelling branding. Through this investment, ANA HD will actively support Otetsutabi’s ongoing business growth and expansion.

Further information about ANA HD’s “ANA Future Frontier Fund L.P.” and its investments can be found on ANA’s website.