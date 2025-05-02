Travel Daily Media

ANA HOLDINGS invests in Otetsutabi

Otetsutabi is a unique human resource matching service that combines short-term, part-time work  opportunities with travel experiences in rural areas

Airlines and Aviation
Japan

ANA HOLDINGS INC through its corporate venture capital (CVC)  fund “ANA Future Frontier Fund L.P.,”  announced its investment in Otetsutabi, Inc（Otetsutabi), a short-term job matching platform for rural area travellers.

Otetsutabi is a unique human resource matching service that combines short-term, part-time work  opportunities with travel experiences. The platform connects local businesses facing labor shortages  with travelers seeking to explore new places while earning income.

Since its launch in January 2019, Otetsutabi has grown significantly, now offering over 1,900  workplaces nationwide to more than 70,000 registered users. This success has positioned Otetsutabi  as a leader in the local spot work market. With increasing demand from Gen Z and seniors looking  for a second career, Otetsutabi anticipates further revitalization of local economies and stronger connections between local communities and non-residents. The company plans to use this latest  round of funding to accelerate customer acquisition, enhance product improvement and expand  recruitment.

ANA HD’s investment in Otetsutabi reflects its strong belief in the platform’s potential to drive  regional development and create new business opportunities. ANA HD also recognizes Otetsutabi’s robust regional network, its ability to attract participants interested in local areas and its compelling  branding. Through this investment, ANA HD will actively support Otetsutabi’s ongoing business  growth and expansion.

Further information about ANA HD’s “ANA Future Frontier Fund L.P.” and its investments can be  found on ANA’s website.

 

 

