Ananya and Kartik Bring Star Power to the Spectacular Saudi Showcase

Ahead of the launch of their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan made an appearance at the Spectacular Saudi showcase in Mumbai, where the charming duo instantly won hearts.

They were welcomed in true Saudi style at Brewtopia: A Qahwa Experience, with freshly brewed Saudi coffee, dates, and the soft trail of bakhoor setting the tone.

Ananya and Kartik also explored The Essence of Saudi, enjoyed the Epicurean-Culinary Corner, watched the lively Ardah dancers, and even checked out the Arabic calligraphy sessions — getting a vibrant glimpse of Saudi’s culture and warmth.