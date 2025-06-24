André Devillers appointed as General Manager of Jumeirah Carlton Tower, London

Jumeirah, a global leader in destination hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, has announced the appointment of André Devillers as General Manager of Jumeirah Carlton Tower, its flagship hotel in the heart of London’s prestigious Knightsbridge district.

With more than 25 years of international experience in the luxury hospitality and retail sectors, Devillers brings a wealth of operational and strategic leadership to this role. He joins Jumeirah from IHG Hotels & Resorts, where he most recently served as Director of Operations, Luxury Hotels for Southern Europe and CIS, overseeing a portfolio of over 40 high-end properties under renowned brands such as Regent, InterContinental, Kimpton, and Vignette.

Throughout his career, Devillers has held senior leadership positions at The Bicester Collection and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, with a proven track record in hotel operations, commercial performance, brand positioning, and guest experience across major European cities including London, Paris, Barcelona, and Prague.

Devillers is a graduate of the Financial Times Non-Executive Director Diploma and is fluent in English, French, and Spanish. He is recognised for his commitment to excellence, sustainability, and innovation in the luxury space.

André Devillers, General Manager at Jumeirah Carlton Tower says “I am deeply honored to step into the role of General Manager at Jumeirah Carlton Tower. This stunning property represents the pinnacle of comfort and service in London, and I look forward to building upon its renowned legacy. My priority is to lead our exceptional team in creating unforgettable experiences for each guest—through thoughtful, refined details and warm, personal connections. Together, we will elevate Jumeirah Carlton Tower to even greater heights of excellence.”