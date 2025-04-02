Aranui Cruises announced the addition of a second ship to its fleet today, 2nd April, as it introduces the ARANOA which will sail the waters of the South Pacific from 2027.

With a wholly Polynesian crew, ARANOA, (meaning a great “awakening” in Tahitian) will accommodate 198 passengers on each voyage, featuring 93 cabins, of which 62 cabins will include a private balcony.

The ship will also feature two restaurants, two bars, two whirlpools, one boutique, a spa, a fitness centre, and a tattoo salon.

Marketing, communications, and operations director Romina Wong said: “Aranui Cruises has a proud heritage of helping in the development of the economies of remote Tahitian Islands by supplying the islanders of the Marquesas, and we are delighted that through the launch of Aranoa in 2027, we will be able to continue this tradition by supplying the remote Austral Islands and their residents with the provisions they require the most.”

Wong explained that this is the first cruise of its kind to bring tourist exploration to the Australs on a regular basis.

She remarked: “In addition to contributing to the development of tourism in the Austral archipelago, we hope to provide new economic opportunities for the islanders by showcasing to our passengers these magnificent and untouched islands, vibrant landscapes, and rich culture, as well as promoting important inter-island exchanges.”

Designed for sustainable sailing

The ship, which is currently under construction at a shipyard in China, will be a mixed passenger/freighter vessel (length of116m/381ft and breadth 21m/69ft).

Designed to minimise its environmental impact, it will be equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system featuring a state-of-the-art azimuth system.

Its environmentally friendly antifouling coating will optimise fuel efficiency and reduce air pollution.

The design of the propellers will also significantly reduce acoustic impact, thereby helping to preserve marine life, including whales.

While stabilisers and a dynamic positioning system will ensure smooth and secure navigation even in rough seas.

Continuing a long-standing commitment to adventure in a new location

For over 40 years, Aranui Cruises has inspired cultural immersion for adventurers seeking an out-of-the-ordinary cruise experience by transporting passengers and cargo to the remote islands of the Marquesas aboard its part cargo/part cruise ship Aranui V.

Whilst Aranui V will continue to serve the Marquesas Islands, ARANOA will extend this unique model of inclusive tourism and will, for the first time, offer a regular series of cargo carrying cruises to the remote Austral islands.

Located in the south of French Polynesia, the Austral Islands are an off-the-beaten-path haven of peace, still untouched by mass tourism.

Made up of five main islands, namely Rimatara, Rurutu, Tubuai, Raivavae, and Rapa, this archipelago captivates with its wild landscapes, featuring lush green mountains, turquoise lagoons, and white sandy beaches.

Several archaeological sites bear witness to a well-organised pre-European community with diverse cultural and religious practices.

It’s a land of traditions where time seems to slow down, providing visitors with a one-of-a-kind glimpse into an intimate and unspoiled Polynesia.

The islands are known for their exquisite craftsmanship, particularly weaving, as well as their legends and traditional way of life.

On the round-trip cruise from Tahiti, passengers will visit picturesque villages, learn about the islanders’ livelihoods, and meet the craftspeople who create colourful artwork.