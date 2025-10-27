Aristara AI launches multilingual digital assistant at Future Hospitality Summit World

Los Angeles-founded travel tech firm Aristara AI launched its multilingual digital assistant at the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) World earlier today, 27th October, in Dubai.

The innovative WhatsApp assistant provided delegates with real-time access to information and updates throughout the event.

Aristara founder and CEO Rosanna Wang said: “We are honoured to introduce our technology at FHS World in partnership with The Bench. This is an ideal platform to showcase how AI can enhance event engagement. It also represents an exciting beginning for Aristara in the Arabian Gulf, where we see tremendous opportunities to support hoteliers and event organizers with innovative solutions.”

It should be noted that Aristara’s participation at FHS World also marks its official entry into the Arabian Gulf, a key growth region for travel technology.

What Aristara AI can do

Aristara AI’s assistant enables participants to ask questions about panel sessions, speakers, venues, and schedules in more than 50 languages.

In addition, The Bench, organizers of FHS World, are now able to send important notifications to ensure delegates enjoy a seamless summit experience.

It is expected that, over time, the Aristara AI platform will deliver intelligent automation, real-time personalisation, and measurable efficiencies that increase both guest satisfaction and profitability.