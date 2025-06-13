 Artists Manny Cabrera and Japeth Aguilar in the spotlight at Belmont Hotel Manila

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Artists Manny Cabrera and Japeth Aguilar in the spotlight at Belmont Hotel Manila

The work of two exceptional artists will enthrall guests at the hotel’s sixth Hiraya Art Exhibit

Exhibitions and Expositions
Philippines

Belmont Hotel Manila has officially opened its sixth Hiraya Art Exhibit on Wednesday, 11th June.

This particular exhibition features the work of artists Manny Cabrera and Japeth Aguilar.

Titled Layers of Expression, the exhibition invites guests and art enthusiasts to experience a diverse range of stories told through color, texture, and imagination.

Belmont Hotel Manila’s director of operations Mayann Malapote said of the exhibition: "Hiraya continues to be a space where we celebrate Filipino creativity, and we hope this exhibit leaves guests inspired."

Cluster general manager Sonny Alvaro added, "This is what Hiraya is about-giving artists a platform to tell their stories. It's always exciting to see how each exhibit unfolds."

The exhibition is located in the hotel’s lobby and will be open to the public until 31st August 2025.

Of dreams and aspirations

The term hiraya is a Filipino word that refers to dreams and aspirations taking form.

In this context, it aligns with Belmont Hotel Manila's way of supporting and showcasing homegrown talent by giving them a platform on which to present the products of their imaginations.

Likewise it also serves as a means of telling compelling stories through the visual arts.

Meet the artists

Manny Cabrera, a contemporary artist from Pampanga, is known for his striking use of color and bold visual style. 

Cabrera’s work often draws from animation and surrealism, creating pieces that are both playful and thought-provoking. 

Joining him for this exhibition is Japeth Aguilar who shows a side of himself that is different from his public persona as a professional athlete.

Through Layers of Expression, Aguilar steps into the art world with deeply personal works that reveal a more introspective side that takes his skills and creativity well away from the hard court.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Bask In The Tropical Island Lifestyle At The New Centara Villas Phi Phi Island

Trafalgar expands into European river cruises, with two journeys starting April 2026

Crystal’s Sensational Savings Offer Delivers Up To US$4,000 Off Luxury Voyages

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Artists Manny Cabrera and Japeth Aguilar in the spotlight at Belmont Hotel Manila

The work of two exceptional artists will enthrall guests at the hotel’s sixth Hiraya Art Exhibit

Belmont Hotel Manila has officially opened its sixth Hiraya Art Exhibit on Wednesday, 11th June.

This particular exhibition features the work of artists Manny Cabrera and Japeth Aguilar.

Titled Layers of Expression, the exhibition invites guests and art enthusiasts to experience a diverse range of stories told through color, texture, and imagination.

Belmont Hotel Manila’s director of operations Mayann Malapote said of the exhibition: "Hiraya continues to be a space where we celebrate Filipino creativity, and we hope this exhibit leaves guests inspired."

Cluster general manager Sonny Alvaro added, "This is what Hiraya is about-giving artists a platform to tell their stories. It's always exciting to see how each exhibit unfolds."

The exhibition is located in the hotel’s lobby and will be open to the public until 31st August 2025.

Of dreams and aspirations

The term hiraya is a Filipino word that refers to dreams and aspirations taking form.

In this context, it aligns with Belmont Hotel Manila's way of supporting and showcasing homegrown talent by giving them a platform on which to present the products of their imaginations.

Likewise it also serves as a means of telling compelling stories through the visual arts.

Meet the artists

Manny Cabrera, a contemporary artist from Pampanga, is known for his striking use of color and bold visual style. 

Cabrera’s work often draws from animation and surrealism, creating pieces that are both playful and thought-provoking. 

Joining him for this exhibition is Japeth Aguilar who shows a side of himself that is different from his public persona as a professional athlete.

Through Layers of Expression, Aguilar steps into the art world with deeply personal works that reveal a more introspective side that takes his skills and creativity well away from the hard court.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

slot777

https://slot777.tohatsutr.com/

slot thailand

https://www.customsouthparks.com/