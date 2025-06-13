Artists Manny Cabrera and Japeth Aguilar in the spotlight at Belmont Hotel Manila

Belmont Hotel Manila has officially opened its sixth Hiraya Art Exhibit on Wednesday, 11th June.

This particular exhibition features the work of artists Manny Cabrera and Japeth Aguilar.

Titled Layers of Expression, the exhibition invites guests and art enthusiasts to experience a diverse range of stories told through color, texture, and imagination.

Belmont Hotel Manila’s director of operations Mayann Malapote said of the exhibition: "Hiraya continues to be a space where we celebrate Filipino creativity, and we hope this exhibit leaves guests inspired."

Cluster general manager Sonny Alvaro added, "This is what Hiraya is about-giving artists a platform to tell their stories. It's always exciting to see how each exhibit unfolds."

The exhibition is located in the hotel’s lobby and will be open to the public until 31st August 2025.

Of dreams and aspirations

The term hiraya is a Filipino word that refers to dreams and aspirations taking form.

In this context, it aligns with Belmont Hotel Manila's way of supporting and showcasing homegrown talent by giving them a platform on which to present the products of their imaginations.

Likewise it also serves as a means of telling compelling stories through the visual arts.

Meet the artists

Manny Cabrera, a contemporary artist from Pampanga, is known for his striking use of color and bold visual style.

Cabrera’s work often draws from animation and surrealism, creating pieces that are both playful and thought-provoking.

Joining him for this exhibition is Japeth Aguilar who shows a side of himself that is different from his public persona as a professional athlete.

Through Layers of Expression, Aguilar steps into the art world with deeply personal works that reveal a more introspective side that takes his skills and creativity well away from the hard court.