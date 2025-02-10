Shun Tak Holdings Ltd subsidiary Artyzen Hospitality Group (AHG) announced a management agreement with Xi’an Yang’s Real Estate Development Co Ltd (Xi’an Yang’s Real Estate) today, 10th February.

The agreement will lead to the opening of the first Artyzen Hotels and Resorts luxury lifestyle hotel in Xi’an, China.

This marks AHG’s debut in China’s ancient capital and the continuation of its purposeful growth strategy.

Artyzen Xi’an will join 17 other Artyzen properties across the Asia Pacific region to promote the development of the cultural tourism economy.

Shun Tak Group Hospitality division president and executive director Rogier Verhoeven said: “As the inaugural city of the national ‘one belt and one road’ initiative, Xi’an’s significance as a historical centre and a hub for innovation makes it an ideal location for Artyzen Hotels and Resorts. We are committed and confident that this project will become Xi’an’s landmark cultural tourism destination.”

AHG vice-president in China Sunny Li likewise remarked: “We are delighted to partner with Xi’an Yang’s Real Estate and contribute to the growth of Xi’an’s hospitality sector. We are looking forward to creating an immersive guest experience celebrating Xi’ans unique cultural heritage and its modern charm.”

Xi’an Yang’s Real Estate chair Yang Zengtian added: “This collaboration with AHG represents a significant step toward our vision of creating a gateway showcasing Xi’an’s rich culture and technological innovation while enhancing tourism and strengthening the local community.”

Impressively and expertly designed

Set to open in the first quarter of 2028, the Artyzen Xi’an will have approximately 280 guest rooms that blend elegant style with contemporary aesthetics.

Located in the heart of the central business district within the Xi’an Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone, the hotel is near the Xi’an Grand Theatre.

Designed by Wang Shu, China’s first Pritzker Prize-winning architect and an urban planning consultant for the Xi’an municipal government, this theatre is also China’s first newly built large-scale theatre to utilise an immersive sound system.

Its groundbreaking acoustic design creates an extraordinary three-dimensional audio-visual experience.

Artyzen Xi’an will collaborate with surrounding cultural facilities to form a cultural tourism ecosystem, celebrating Xi’an’s rich heritage as the starting point of the Overland Silk Road and its contemporary innovative vitality.