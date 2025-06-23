ARYAVILLE BY ATMOSPHERE JAIPUR to open with 244  keys by Q1 2028

Atmosphere Core has partnered with Harbinger Recreations LLP to unveil their popular luxury brand “Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts in Jaipur, ARYAVILLE BY ATMOSPHERE JAIPUR. Atmosphere Core proudly announces the signing of ARYAVILLE BY ATMOSPHERE JAIPUR, in partnership with Harbinger Recreations LLP. This milestone further cements the brand’s presence in the culturally rich state of Rajasthan, under its acclaimed “Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts” umbrella.

Following the successful debut of its first Jaipur project under THE OZEN COLLECTION, this prestigious upcoming resort is set to open in Q1 2028, just an hour’s drive from Jaipur International Airport. Nestled in proximity to the city’s historic centre, ARYAVILLE BY ATMOSPHERE promises an immersive and indulgent Rajasthani experience.

“This landmark signing underscores our commitment to expanding across India and South Asia, aligning with our strategic objective to sign 25 properties by 2025. Conceptually, ARYAVILLE BY ATMOSPHERE will cater to both domestic and international leisure travellers, corporate retreats, and destination weddings”, stated Salil Panigrahi is Managing Director of Atmosphere Core.

Operating under the “BY ATMOSPHERE” sub-brand, the resort will feature 244 elegant accommodations, including one-bedroom cottages and spacious three-bedroom villas with private plunge pools. Each unit is thoughtfully designed to showcase stunning views of Jaipur’s vibrant skyline and the Aravalli hills beyond.

The Villas and cottages of AryaVille are an intimate collection of individual luxury accommodations nestled in the majestic Aravali hills. The villas and cottages are designed to provide peace and tranquility for the guests who believe in living close to nature. The Eco-Resort at AryaVille is the harbinger of recreation & hospitality which utilizes all go green concepts of nature and is completely self-sustainable

ARYAVILLE BY ATMOSPHERE JAIPUR will be a culinary destination. Guests can indulge in an expansive all-day dining venue with alfresco seating, specialty restaurants celebrating the flavours of Rajasthan and North India, an artisan bakery, café, lounge, and a vibrant bar—all curated to cater to the most refined palates.

The wellness offerings will be led by the award-winning ELE|NA Spa & Wellness, providing a tranquil haven amidst the picturesque Aravallis—ideal for rejuvenation and self-care. Designed for both individual travellers and groups, the property will feature versatile indoor event venues, sprawling lawns, and fully equipped boardrooms, making it a top choice for curated events, corporate conferences, and unforgettable weddings.

Jaipur, often called the ‘Pink City,’ evokes images of regal queens, majestic forts and has long been celebrated for its colourful heritage. Interestingly, in the late 1800s, shades of pink symbolised hospitality. In 1876, Maharaja Sawai Ram Singh painted the entire city in warm pink tones to warmly welcome Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. This act was not just about aesthetics; it was a strategic move to foster strong ties with the British Royal Family. Additionally, the Maharaja built the city’s stunning Albert Hall as a tribute to the regal couple.

Reflecting on the new venture, Souvagya Mohapatra, regional Managing Director of Atmosphere Core for India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan, expressed his enthusiasm about their latest project. "Rajasthan has become a focal point for us as we aim to establish exceptional luxury hotels and resorts. Jaipur, being the iconic heritage city of India, is rapidly becoming a key tourism hub on a global scale. Its stunning landscapes, rich cultural history, and significant location have always motivated our efforts. I'm thrilled to announce our second property in this prestigious region and am confident that our collaborative endeavours will turn this property into a sought-after destination."

Alop Mehta, Partner at Harbinger Recreation LLP, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with Atmosphere Core in transforming this property into a premier luxury resort. Their esteemed commitment to exceptional quality and service aligns seamlessly with our vision. This partnership represents a strategic move into the Rajasthan market and is destined to establish a new standard in luxury hospitality.”

Positioned strategically with outstanding amenities and a dedication to providing an unparalleled guest experience, ARYAVILLE BY ATMOSPHERE JAIPUR is poised to become a landmark destination in the vibrant city of Jaipur.