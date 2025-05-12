Asian outbound travel market takes centre stage at Arival 360

The most recent run of Arival 360 held in Valencia, Spain between 28th and 30th April presented how rapidly evolving demographics and digital behaviors in the Asia-Pacific region are transforming the way travel decisions are made.

Experts noted that, by the end of this year, Gen Z and Millennials will account for around 50 percent of the region’s travelling public, 70 percent of which make decisions driven by social media.

Also, shifting generational trends and the rise of artificial intelligence also play key roles in the evolution of the regional travel scene.

Industry leaders shared key market insights at the event, expounding on key trends shaping the future of global tourism.

Wilfred Fan, CCO at Klook Travel Technology, revealed that 84 percent of Klook users are planning long-haul travel in 2025, with Korea emerging as the region’s largest source market.

Meanwhile, Grace Qi, head of global partnerships and distribution, attractions, and tours at Trip.com, emphasised that France remains the top European destination on their platform, underscoring Europe’s continued appeal among Asian travelers.

Other key findings

In this rapidly transforming landscape, with India leading the region in AI adoption at rates 10 to 15 percent higher than other APAC markets, senior leaders from Klook Travel Technology and Trip.com highlighted during a panel session at Arival’s flagship European event this week, that Europe cannot afford to miss the opportunity to tap into this dynamic, fast-growing market- one that is too significant to overlook.

Recovery from the pandemic was another key central topic of the discussion, as both Trip.com and Klook reported recovery rates of around 90 percent compared to pre-COVID levels, reflecting the resilience and renewed momentum of outbound travel across Asia.

As younger, digitally native travelers shape the next chapter of global tourism, the message that the panelists highlighted for Europe is clear: Asia’s outbound market represents a vital opportunity for growth.

The increasing role of social media in shaping travel decisions, combined with the steady rebound to nearly pre-COVID levels, underscores that Asia’s outbound market is a crucial driver of future growth.

This is a market that Europe cannot afford to overlook, as its demographic expansion and resilience make it a powerful force in reshaping the global travel landscape.