Atiom enters partnership with the Minor Group

AI-driven behavioural change platform Atiom announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Bangkok-based global firm Minor Group.

This new partnership aims to boost global communication capabilities for Minor Group, and to enhance staff training and guest service at its properties.

By doing so, the hospitality group would be better equipped to support its teams, optimise training costs, and enhance operational efficiency and profitability throughout its organisation.

As such, this strategic partnership supports Minor Group’s brand transformation, commercial initiatives, and its long-term goal of becoming the world’s leading hospitality group.

Going digital-first for maximum effect

The initial rollout includes 17,000 licenses across Minor Hotels’ diverse portfolio, including the highly acclaimed Anantara Hotels & Resorts, Avani Hotels & Resorts, NH Collection, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts, Oaks Hotels, and Elewana Collection.

The platform features an extensive range of tools from self-audits and peer-to-peer recognition, to the sharing of best practices and engaging news feeds to ensure staff alignment with corporate goals.

Atiom chief executive Matthew Spriegel pointed out that his company’s digital-first approach works well with Minor’s sustainability-driven training and development programmes.

Spriegel said: “For us, the partnership provides a fantastic opportunity to expand to new hotels, adding to our growing credibility as a trusted digital transformation partner in the hospitality industry.”

For his part, Minor Hotels’ chief people officer Craig Cochrane opined that introducing Ation technologies into Group’s hotels across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa enables the hospitality firm to galvanise its brand standards of aligning service, culture and communication among its diverse brands.

Cochrane said: “The platform has already started driving stronger engagement and faster learning across our regions, aligning well with our group-wide transformation.”

With the Atiom partnership, those working for Minor Hotels are given access to vital corporate information whenever they need it.

At the same time, the AI component of Atiom technologies will enable managers to develop training modules and simulations to enhance employees’ skill sets.

