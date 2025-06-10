ATM: Middle Eastern travel spending to hit US$350 billion by 2030

The Arabian Travel Market (ATM) has released its 2025 Travel Trends Report done in collaboration with Tourism Economics.

According to the report, travel spending in the Middle East is projected to climb 50 per cent by 2030, reaching nearly $350 billion.

Such progress will be driven by surging inbound tourism, expanding luxury and business travel, and increased investment in sports and entertainment.

ATM exhibition director for the Middle East Danielle Curtis remarked: “Travel growth in the Middle East is incredibly strong, with annual growth averaging more than seven percent through 2030. Bold national visions, game-changing developments, and enhanced connectivity are key drivers behind this upward trajectory.”

The report also forecasts that inbound travel to the region will grow by 13 per cent annually between 2025 and 2030, significantly outpacing global averages.

Key source markets fueling this rise include Asia and Africa, alongside strong demand from Europe, where the UK and India remain the top international leisure contributors.

Travel spending in the region is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels by 54 per cent in 2024, and business travel is set to grow at 1.5 times the global average, making the Middle East the world’s second-fastest growing region for business tourism.

A sector driven by development

The report also underscores the region’s transformation into a global aviation hub.

This is due to Emirates, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, and Saudia placing close to 780 aircraft orders with aviation giants Boeing and Airbus in order to fuel their long-term growth.

Luxury travel is another key growth centre in the region, given how 100 of the Middle East’s 170 luxury hotels are located in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Development in this sector will be driven further by giga projects in Saudi Arabia that are bound to draw in high net-worth tourists.

The report also pointed out that 60 percent of visitors to the Middle East spend their money on luxury experiences, 20 percent higher than the 40 percent global average.

According to Curtis: “Travellers drawn to the Middle East tend to spend more overall, attracted by exceptional hospitality, curated experiences, and premium cultural events.”

She also stated that sports tourism will be another factor coming into play with regard to sectoral growth in the region, especially after Qatar’s 2022 FIFA World Cup and Dubai Expo 2020.

Looking to the future, the Middle East will be seeing a 63 percent increase in sports-related travel, as the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia looms closer.

Aside from football, the report also noted a significant increase in investments for infrastructure related to cycling, esports, golf, and motorsports.