 ATMOSPHERE JAISALMER to open with 70 keys in Q4 2027 in Rajasthan

ATMOSPHERE JAISALMER to open with 70 keys in Q4 2027 in Rajasthan

ATMOSPHERE JAISALMER is set to welcome guests to the enchanting Golden City of Rajasthan, enriching the state's array of vibrant attractions and cultural treasures.

Hotels
India

Atmosphere Core, in partnership with Aaditva Hospitalities Private Limited, is set to unveil its luxurious boutique resort, ATMOSPHERE JAISALMER, scheduled to open in Q4 2027. This marks Atmosphere Core’s third project in Rajasthan, further cementing its footprint in one of India’s most iconic tourism regions. Strategically located near Jaisalmer Airport and easily accessible from Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur, the resort blends contemporary luxury with the rich heritage of Rajasthan, offering an immersive experience for discerning travellers.

Reflecting on the expansion, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Salil Panigrahi, shared: “India is emerging as a leading global destination for luxury travel, and we intend for Atmosphere to be at the heart of that journey. In Jaisalmer, we are not simply developing a resort, we are creating an experience that celebrates the Thar Desert’s mystique, its heritage, and its beauty, while offering the finest in modern comfort. Atmosphere Jaisalmer reflects our long-term vision to establish truly iconic properties across India’s most remarkable destinations”.

Thakur Dilip Singh Rajawat, the Director of Aaditva Hospitalities Private Limited, added: "The legacy of excellence and luxury that Atmosphere Core represents aligns perfectly with our vision of developing a world-class resort in the breathtaking Jaisalmer, often called the Golden City of India. Together, we are dedicated to creating an ultra-luxurious boutique resort that embodies sophistication, grandeur, and authenticity. This collaboration will not only enhance the hospitality scene in Rajasthan but also highlight Jaisalmer as a captivating global destination." A seasoned hotelier, Thakur Dilip Singh Rajawat has been a distinguished flag bearer of Jaisalmer’s hospitality industry, earning numerous awards and accolades in recognition of his invaluable contributions.

Under the ‘ATMOSPHERE’ sub-brand, the resort will feature 70 thoughtfully designed accommodations, including cottages, suites, luxury tents, and villas. Guests will enjoy panoramic views of sand dunes, shimmering water bodies, and desert plantations, accompanied by the gentle sounds of nature, from the sweeping winds across the vast Thar Desert to the melodic calls of peacocks.

Culinary offerings will include all-day dining with outdoor seating, a specialty restaurant showcasing authentic Indian and Rajasthani cuisine, an in-house bakery, a cosy lounge with a library, and a themed bar for relaxed evenings. Wellness enthusiasts can indulge at the award-winning ELE|NA Ayur Spa, featuring serene therapy rooms, meditation and scenic yoga decks, and holistic wellness programmes rooted in Indian traditions. The resort will also offer diverse indoor and outdoor leisure activities, ensuring a rich and memorable stay. For events, versatile indoor venues, expansive lawns, and dedicated meeting spaces make Atmosphere Jaisalmer ideal for MICE, weddings, and social gatherings.

Souvagya Mohapatra, Managing Director of Atmosphere Core for India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's expansion, stating: “Rajasthan’s tourism is breaking records. In 2024, domestic arrivals rose by 28 percent, while foreign visits increased by 21 percent. With Atmosphere Jaisalmer, our vision is to harness this wave and create a resort that fuses heritage, desert allure, and our signature Joy of Giving hospitality. As we advance with these plans, I am confident this partnership will raise the benchmark for luxury hospitality in the region”.

 

 

 

