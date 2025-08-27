Audley Travel appoints Lisa Fitzell as chief product and operations officer

Lisa Fitzell is to join Audley Travel as chief product and operations officer. Fitzell will set the strategic direction for Audley’s product and operations functions, ensuring the business works with best-in-class suppliers across commercial, operational, product, and ESG criteria, while optimising its buying and contracting processes, the company noted.

Her past experience includes leading two of the UK’s premier luxury travel brands, Elegant Resorts and If Only, as well as being managing director of DTH (Diethelm) Travel in Asia where she successfully led a strategic turnaround to achieve commercial growth and market expansion.

Audley Travel chief executive Nick Longman said: “I’m delighted to welcome Lisa to the senior team at Audley. She brings a wealth of experience across travel, tourism, retail, DMCs, tour operations, and ultra-luxury hospitality and is perfectly placed to help achieve our aspiration of elevating our global presence and enriching our product offering.”

Fitzell added: “I am passionate about curating extraordinary tailor-made travel experiences and building a product portfolio that reflects the richness and individuality of each clients’ journey – both of which are matched by Audley Travel’s ethos. It is an incredibly exciting time to join the business and I’m eager to work with the team to ensure Audley continues to deliver inspirational client experiences across all destinations.”