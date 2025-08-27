 Audley Travel appoints Lisa Fitzell as chief product and operations officer

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Audley Travel appoints Lisa Fitzell as chief product and operations officer

Appointments
Global

Lisa Fitzell is to join Audley Travel as chief product and operations officer. Fitzell will set the strategic direction for Audley’s product and operations functions, ensuring the business works with best-in-class suppliers across commercial, operational, product, and ESG criteria, while optimising its buying and contracting processes, the company noted.

Her past experience includes leading two of the UK’s premier luxury travel brands, Elegant Resorts and If Only, as well as being managing director of DTH (Diethelm) Travel in Asia where she successfully led a strategic turnaround to achieve commercial growth and market expansion.

Audley Travel chief executive Nick Longman said: “I’m delighted to welcome Lisa to the senior team at Audley. She brings a wealth of experience across travel, tourism, retail, DMCs, tour operations, and ultra-luxury hospitality and is perfectly placed to help achieve our aspiration of elevating our global presence and enriching our product offering.”

Fitzell added: “I am passionate about curating extraordinary tailor-made travel experiences and building a product portfolio that reflects the richness and individuality of each clients’ journey – both of which are matched by Audley Travel’s ethos. It is an incredibly exciting time to join the business and I’m eager to work with the team to ensure Audley continues to deliver inspirational client experiences across all destinations.”

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Explore The Spectacular Beauty of Chilean Patagonia On An Amazing Quark Expeditions Cruise

Explore The Spectacular Beauty of Chilean Patagonia On An Amazing Quark Expeditions Cruise

The New-Look Centara Karon Resort Phuket Is ‘The Newly Reimagined Place To Be In Phuket’

The New-Look Centara Karon Resort Phuket Is ‘The Newly Reimagined Place To Be In Phuket’

Going Beyond in Product Engineering with Chris Ormiston: Success in this role means constantly thinking ‘outside the box’

Going Beyond in Product Engineering with Chris Ormiston: Success in this role means constantly thinking ‘outside the box’

W Kuala Lumpur – Upgrading The Workation

W Kuala Lumpur – Upgrading The Workation

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Audley Travel appoints Lisa Fitzell as chief product and operations officer

Lisa Fitzell is to join Audley Travel as chief product and operations officer. Fitzell will set the strategic direction for Audley’s product and operations functions, ensuring the business works with best-in-class suppliers across commercial, operational, product, and ESG criteria, while optimising its buying and contracting processes, the company noted.

Her past experience includes leading two of the UK’s premier luxury travel brands, Elegant Resorts and If Only, as well as being managing director of DTH (Diethelm) Travel in Asia where she successfully led a strategic turnaround to achieve commercial growth and market expansion.

Audley Travel chief executive Nick Longman said: “I’m delighted to welcome Lisa to the senior team at Audley. She brings a wealth of experience across travel, tourism, retail, DMCs, tour operations, and ultra-luxury hospitality and is perfectly placed to help achieve our aspiration of elevating our global presence and enriching our product offering.”

Fitzell added: “I am passionate about curating extraordinary tailor-made travel experiences and building a product portfolio that reflects the richness and individuality of each clients’ journey – both of which are matched by Audley Travel’s ethos. It is an incredibly exciting time to join the business and I’m eager to work with the team to ensure Audley continues to deliver inspirational client experiences across all destinations.”

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

idnpp

idnpp login

slot thailand

https://www.santoscar.net/viaturas/usadas/

https://slotthailand.feiradolivro-poa.com.br/

https://standabiliopinto.com/viaturas