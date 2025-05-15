Travel Daily Media

Avianca Launches Two New Routes Connecting South Florida to Guatemala and Nicaragua

In 2024 alone, Avianca transported more than 4 million passengers to and from the U.S.

Airlines and Aviation
Colombia
With the launch of the new routes from San José – Guatemala City – Miami and San Salvador – Managua – Fort Lauderdale, the airline aims to further strengthen connectivity options between South Florida and Central America for travelers.

Avianca announces operations on two new routes in Florida, connecting Miami with Guatemala City and San José, Costa Rica, and Fort Lauderdale with Managua and San Salvador, respectively. These two new routes will enhance connectivity between South Florida and Central America, offering travelers more opportunities to explore the region.

“The United States and Latin America are closely connected through tourism and business. In 2024 alone, we transported more than 4 million passengers to and from the U.S.,” said Otto Gergye, chief commercial officer at Avianca. “With these new nonstop routes, we aim to further strengthen these ties by expanding our network to more than 40 direct routes between the U.S. and Latin America,” he added.

In addition to these two new routes, avianca will launch other connections from Chicago to San Salvador, Dallas to Bogotá and from Bogotá to Córdoba, Argentina.

 

