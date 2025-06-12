AYANA Bali offers new concepts of ‘Luxury’ across Its Flagship Properties

AYANA Bali is thrilled to announce the completion of a significant transformation at two of its properties: AYANA Villas Bali and AYANA Resort Bali. This revitalization heralds a new chapter for the island’s largest integrated resort destination, where innovative design and enduring Balinese elegance come together to create a more immersive, sustainable, and meaningful guest experience.

Giordano Faggioli, General Manager of AYANA Bali shared his excitement on the transformation: “AYANA Villas and AYANA Resort are entering an exciting new chapter, where timeless Balinese charm meets contemporary innovation,” said Giordano Faggioli, General Manager of AYANA Bali. “By reimagining our spaces we’re creating an even more exquisite journey for our guests, one that harmonizes luxury, sustainability, and our breathtaking natural surroundings. We are looking forward to welcoming guests to experience these breathtakingly beautiful AYANA properties like never before.”

Set atop the spectacular limestone cliffs of Jimbaran Bay with sweeping views of the Indian Ocean, AYANA Villas now leads as the most luxurious tier among AYANA Bali’s award-winning properties. It is followed by the newly refined AYANA Resort, with AYANA Segara and RIMBA by AYANA completing the diverse four-tiered offering. The redesign was led by SPIN Design Studio, a distinguished Tokyo-based firm renowned for its harmonious integration of traditional aesthetics and contemporary design, marked by meticulous attention to detail and reverence for local heritage.

At AYANA Villas, the completed redesign introduces a refined new expression across three villa categories: the One-Bedroom Ocean View Villa, One-Bedroom Ocean Front Villa, and Two-Bedroom Ocean Front Villa.

Each 500-square-meter One-Bedroom Villa presents expansive living areas, serene marble bathrooms, and unobstructed views, either through lush tropical gardens or directly over the dramatic oceanfront cliffscape. The 530-square-meter Two-Bedroom Ocean Front Villa provides spacious indoor-outdoor living, a private pool, and elegant open-air gazebos for families or small groups seeking elevated seclusion and comfort. Across all refurbished villas, sliding glass doors welcome natural breezes and daylight, reducing the need for artificial cooling and lighting, while private 27-square-meter pools offer a tranquil space to unwind at sunrise or sunset.

Ideal for families or groups, the AYANA Villas two-bedroom option includes spacious indoor-outdoor living, private pools, and elegant gazebos. Across all categories, repurposed stone, hand-carved wood details, and artisanal furnishings reflect AYANA’s commitment to sustainability and timeless design. Sliding glass doors invite in natural breezes, enhancing comfort while reducing energy use. In Ocean Front and Ocean View Villas, the 27 sqm private pools are thoughtfully designed for a serene, uninterrupted connection to the sea — perfect for tranquil morning swims or golden-hour relaxation.

Two additional villa categories—the Two-Bedroom Ocean View Villa and The AYANA Villa, the signature three-bedroom villa—will complete their refurbishment later this year.

Meanwhile, AYANA Resort’s newly revitalized accommodations are ideal for first-time travelers to Bali, honeymooners, families and small groups. The 52 sqm One-Bedroom Ocean View, Resort View, and Jimbaran Bay Rooms feature marble floors, artisan-crafted wood accents, and spa-inspired bathrooms, with serene vistas of tropical gardens or the Indian Ocean. Each room melds traditional motifs with elegant interiors and offers exclusive benefits such as priority access to the world famous Rock Bar.

For those seeking even more luxury and comfort, the expansive Ocean View Suite, Resort View Suite, Two-Bedroom Ocean View Suite, Two-Bedroom Resort View Suite, and Two-Bedroom Resort View Room range from 104 to 162 square meters. Each offers generous living areas, canopy beds, private balconies or terraces, and spa-inspired bathrooms. Whether gazing out over the Indian Ocean or embraced by tropical gardens, these suites embody refined island living.