AYANA Bali receives EarthCheck Gold certification

AYANA Bali recently received the EarthCheck Gold Certification, a milestone that reflects the integrated resort destination's long-term commitment to sustainability, community empowerment, and environmental stewardship across its 90-hectare estate overlooking Jimbaran Bay.

EarthCheck is one of the world's leading scientific benchmarking, certification, and advisory groups for sustainable travel and tourism.

Its Gold Certification is awarded to organizations that demonstrate five or more consecutive years of independent, science-based sustainability performance across key operational areas.

This remarkable achievement reflects AYANA Bali's consistent efforts to operate responsibly while setting a benchmark for sustainable luxury tourism in Indonesia.

With this recognition, AYANA Bali joins an elite group of just seven properties on the island to achieve Gold EarthCheck certification or higher.

Sustainability on a grand scale

This distinction carries particular significance given AYANA's scale and complexity. With 993 rooms, the resort encompasses multiple hotels and residences, 30 restaurants, and over 17 event venues, making its sustainability achievements all the more remarkable.

Operating at this magnitude means every decision has a tangible impact, demonstrating that long-term environmental accountability can coexist with world-class luxury and guest comfort.

Sustainability is woven into every aspect of AYANA Bali's operations, from energy and water management to waste reduction, community partnerships, and cultural preservation.

Combining innovation with tradition, the resort creates tangible environmental impact while honoring Bali's enduring harmony with nature.

Ongoing measures

Among the many initiatives contributing to AYANA Bali's EarthCheck Gold Certification is the AYANA Food Waste Loop, which converts organic waste into livestock feed for local farmers, while used cooking oil is donated to Green School Bali for BioBus fuel and soap-making.

Recyclables such as plastics and aluminum are processed through certified vendors.

In 2024, AYANA eliminated 32 tons of plastic waste by introducing refillable amenity bottles, reusable glass water bottles, recycled paper packaging, and wooden key cards.

Supporting its journey toward net-zero emissions, AYANA Bali operates 34 electric vehicles, reducing daily carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 30 kilograms and enhancing the guest experience with quieter, cleaner transport.

The resort's solar panels currently generate 854 kWp, with an additional 516 kWp system underway.

The 2024 EarthCheck audit recorded significant progress, with AYANA Resort Bali cutting energy consumption by 24.8 percent and RIMBA by AYANA Bali by 32.3 percent.

AYANA Bali's advanced water treatment systems recycle up to 90 percent of wastewater, producing more than 227,000 kL annually for irrigation and 97,000 kL for toilet flushing, significantly lowering reliance on freshwater and improving resilience during dry seasons.

Equally important is AYANA's support for local communities, as the resort sources up to 96 percent of service contracts and 80 percent of perishable goods from local partners, creating inclusive economic opportunities while minimizing transport-related emissions.

A partnership with Green Camp Bali also conducts circular education programs that engage students in waste transformation and resource conservation.

AYANA Bali also preserves Balinese culture through initiatives such as Kampoeng Bali, SAKA Museum, and immersive cultural workshops celebrating the island's artistic and spiritual heritage.