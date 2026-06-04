AYANA Bali unveils new Grand Ballroom for events

AYANA Bali, Indonesia's largest integrated resort, is set to enhance its reputation as a premier destination for large-scale events with the introduction of its new Grand Ballroom. The facility, part of a broader expansion of the resort's event offerings, will be available for bookings from 1 September 2026, with significant interest already noted for late 2026 and 2027.

Located within AYANA Bali's expansive 90-hectare estate in Jimbaran, the new Grand Ballroom is designed by Gensler, a global architecture firm. It offers 1,850 square metres of pillarless space with 9-metre ceilings, accommodating up to 2,300 seated guests. The ballroom is equipped with integrated audiovisual technology, including three large LED screens, making it ideal for international conventions, corporate summits, and gala events.

The resort's expansion includes a variety of event spaces, such as a spacious foyer for networking and 20 breakout rooms, many featuring natural light. The Grand Ballroom also provides direct access to ocean-facing outdoor venues, allowing events to seamlessly transition from indoor functions to open-air celebrations.

AYANA Bali's commitment to sustainability is evident in its EarthCheck Gold certification, reflecting its efforts to minimise transportation needs and emissions. This aligns with the Balinese philosophy of Tri Hita Karana, promoting harmony between people, nature, and spirituality.

With its comprehensive facilities, including 993 guest rooms, 31 dining venues, and extensive wellness options, AYANA Bali is poised to attract significant interest for future events, reinforcing its status as a leading MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) destination in Bali

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