Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), has announced the completion of its first runway maintenance project for 2025. This initiative included key improvements such as rubber removal, asphalt patching, and Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) enhancements with LED upgrades to ensure safety and operational efficiency.

Conducted in coordination with the Bahrain Civil Aviation Authority, the maintenance work adheres to the highest international aviation safety standards, reinforcing BAC’s commitment to industry best practices. By implementing proactive maintenance programs, BAC has set a benchmark in runway upkeep, enhancing performance and minimizing wear-related hazards. This strategic approach ensures the runway at Bahrain International Airport remains in top condition year-round, supporting safe aircraft operations and delivering a secure experience for airlines, passengers, and stakeholders.

This maintenance underscores BAC’s dedication to providing a world-class airport experience through preventive maintenance and strategic investment in infrastructure.