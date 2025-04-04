Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto announces culinary collaboration with SEN
SEN is Kyoto’s famed Michelin-starred restaurant specialising in traditional cuisine
Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto is set to regale diners with a singular culinary collaboration with Kyoto’s acclaimed Michelin-starred restaurant SEN.
This dining experience is a limited engagement as it will only be available at Ryozen, the hotel’s kappo-style restaurant, until 6th May.
For this collaboration, chefs Akizaki of Ryozen and Ken Sugisawa of SEN join forces to craft an unparalleled Japanese dining experience.
Serenity on a plate
Reflecting the spirit of Japanese hospitality, their collaboration will celebrate the delicate balance of space, tableware, and cuisine, offering a gastronomic journey exclusive to Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto.
Set within a serene Japanese garden with breathtaking views of an authentic Bamboo Pavilion, Ryozen offers an immersive experience where guests can savor exquisite Japanese flavors in a tranquil and refined atmosphere.
This one-of-a-kind culinary encounter invites guests to engage all five senses in a celebration of Japanese tradition and innovation.
