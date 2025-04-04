Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto is set to regale diners with a singular culinary collaboration with Kyoto’s acclaimed Michelin-starred restaurant SEN.

This dining experience is a limited engagement as it will only be available at Ryozen, the hotel’s kappo-style restaurant, until 6th May.

For this collaboration, chefs Akizaki of Ryozen and Ken Sugisawa of SEN join forces to craft an unparalleled Japanese dining experience.

Serenity on a plate

Reflecting the spirit of Japanese hospitality, their collaboration will celebrate the delicate balance of space, tableware, and cuisine, offering a gastronomic journey exclusive to Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto.

Set within a serene Japanese garden with breathtaking views of an authentic Bamboo Pavilion, Ryozen offers an immersive experience where guests can savor exquisite Japanese flavors in a tranquil and refined atmosphere.

This one-of-a-kind culinary encounter invites guests to engage all five senses in a celebration of Japanese tradition and innovation.