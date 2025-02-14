Dubai South Properties successfully launched Beachfront Gates, an exclusive apartment development in Dubai South’s Residential District.

This new project comes in response to the overwhelming demand for apartments in Dubai South, following the highly successful debut of South Living, which tapped into the growing appeal of the area as a premier destination for modern living.

Dubai South Properties chief executive Nabil Al Kindi remarked: “The successful launch and the rapid way our South Living project sold out confirms Dubai South’s position amongst the top locations by end-users and investors.”

Al Kindi explained that such positive market sentiment was what led to the launch of the Beachfront Gates development.

He added: “Over 100 units were sold on the launch day and limited inventory is currently available, which confirms the project’s appeal to buyers. At Dubai South Properties, we remain committed to attracting one million residents as part of our dedication to fulfilling the ambitious vision set forth by our wise leadership.”

With its strategic location near Al Maktoum International Airport, spacious units, high return on investment, seamless connectivity, and state-of-the-art amenities we anticipate great response by investors.

Two elegant towers

Beachfront Gates comprises two residential towers, both offering uninterrupted breathtaking views of the beachfront community and lagoon within the master development.

Currently, only one of the two towers, namely Beachfront Gates Tower 2, is available for sale.

This tower features 157 spacious units, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, along with a limited number of podium units that offer large terraces.

The project offers thoughtfully designed apartments with families in mind, with features like expansive living rooms, en suite bathrooms, closed kitchens, and large balconies and windows to maximize natural light and ventilation.

Family-friendly amenities at the podium level include dedicated kids’ play areas and entertainment zones.

Additionally, the project will feature separate swimming pools for adults and kids along with a variety of sports and recreational facilities at the podium decks, ensuring a well-rounded lifestyle for all residents.