Being Thailand 2025 casts spotlight on Thailand as a prime wellness destination

Being Thailand 2025 in Phuket served as a platform to consider the country’s role in shaping wellness-oriented tourism, hospitality, healthcare, and consumer markets on both regional and global levels. This wellness-centric industry conference was held today, 19th May, at SAii Laguna Phuket. Indeed, as the global wellness landscape continues to shift alongside changing consumer demands and travel behaviour, Thailand is increasingly recognized as a model of adaptive leadership in the wellness economy. According to C9 Hotelworks deputy managing director Viona Zhang: “Thailand’s wellness economy is not just expanding, it is recalibrating to meet the future. Being Thailand 2025 offered a format that brought stakeholders together in person to evaluate where the market is going and how to align business models with the next wave of demand.”

Dynamic engagement Over the past three decades, Thailand has developed a diverse and resilient wellness ecosystem. From its roots in spa and holistic therapies, the market has matured into a dynamic blend of longevity-focused resorts, integrative medicine, and health-conscious lifestyle products. Key destinations like Phuket have evolved into full-spectrum wellness hubs, supported by medical infrastructure, global hotel brands, and next-generation real estate. Keeping these in mind, Being Thailand was structured as a distinctive B2B format that connected, inspired, and informed participants through a combination of expert panels, strategic discussions, and immersive wellness sessions. This in-person approach facilitated high-value engagement across industries while reflecting the experiential nature of wellness itself. A dynamic physical component which incorporated the elements of movement, mindfulness, and recovery was designed to mirror the values and principles at the heart of the wellness economy.