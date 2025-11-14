The Jaipur Literature Festival (January 15–19, 2026 at Hotel Clarks Amer) welcomes writers, artists, and travelers from all over the world to participate. But when the inspirational conversations and live programs have ended, the best way to relax is to head out to the countryside.

In addition to grand heritage palaces, here are the 3 best countryside stays based on your needs of some quiet time, creativity and reconnection during JLF 2026.

🌿 1. Savista Retreat — Yoga, Block Printing & Sustainable Luxury

Savista Retreat, a luxury boutique hotel in Jaipur, sits peacefully amid farmland just 40–50 minutes from the festival venue. Its well-maintained sustainable ethos and elegant design present itself not just as accommodation but as an art sanctuary, an eco-minded property with weekend yoga programs, healthy and delicious meals made from their own farm, local culture, and quiet beautiful gardens — the perfect restorative place to spend overnight after days of festival fun.

Experience:

Morning Yoga & Meditation: Reestablish the body and mind in preparation for a day of literary immersion.

Block Printing Workshops: Revel in the joy of traditional Rajasthani block printing. Create your design along with local artisans!

Organic & Farm-to-Table dining: Enjoy freshly sourced vegetarian meals made with the edibles grown directly from their on-farm.

Community & Culture walks: Access nearby villages and local communities for authentic engagement.

Eco-Luxury: Each room reflects mindful aesthetics — with handmade furniture, locally made textiles, and easy views into the quiet gardens.

Top reasons to book: sunrise yoga to reset the body, hands-on block-printing workshops and craft demos, farm-to-table meals, small and intimate (small-number of rooms), arranged transfers for guests going to the festival. Ideal for the solo reader, as well as a writer, artist group, and small retreat.

Why It’s Special:

Savista Retreat welcomes you to slow down and reconnect. It's where creativity flows easily—ideal for JLF tourists looking to balance the intensity of what happens in city life with the serenity of countryside life.

🏵️ 2. Ananta Spa & Resort Jaipur — Spa Serenity & Aravali Views

Ananta Spa & Resort Jaipur is a large, countryside spa retreat in the Aravali foothills just outside of the city - a restorative option for JLF attendees looking to work on wellness goals, enjoy manicured lawns and privacy after a busy festival day. The resort features resort-scale accommodations and facilities (including a world-class spa, outdoor pool for year-round use, extensive gardens, and a few dining options) with spacious suite-style and villa-style options, making it a good choice for families, small writer-groups, or anyone looking for a relaxing, service-oriented getaway.

What to do:

A full spa menu including Ayurvedic and wellness treatments based on “nature therapy” and relaxation programs.

Take a leisurely walk through the manicured lawns and enjoy views of the surrounding hills - perfect for during the early morning, sunset reflection, or quiet writing time.

One outdoor pool available for use year-round, lounge spaces, and family-friendly amenities available for relaxing downtime.

Location & travel time: Ananta Spa & Resort is located around 35-36 km outside of central Jaipur (near Kukas/Delhi Road); you can expect to be travelling from 40-70 minutes in private car depending on traffic.

Top reasons to book: Full-service spa/specialty wellness programs, expansive gardens and villa-style rooms to ensure privacy, resort-style amenities for group or families, and meeting/banquet space should you want to coordinate a small post-panel gathering.

🏰 3. Alila Fort Bishangarh — A Fortress of Luxury

Perched on an impressive granite promontory, Alila Fort Bishangarh is the epitome of splendor. This exquisite 230-year-old warrior fort has been lovingly restored to incorporate not only Rajpur architecture, but also luxurious comforts that offer a wonderful rustic setting, creating an indelible contrast to the buzz of daily festival activity. It is perfectly suited to festival-goers who will appreciate an impressive and contemplative place to read after a day at JLF and perhaps to enjoy a serene dinner with fellow festival-goers at the fort.

Experience highlights:

Enjoy indulgent, restorative spa therapies inspired by ancient wellness practices.

Take heritage walks around the fort and explore the surrounding rustic villages.

Enjoy breath-taking golden sunsets from the hilltop dining terraces.

Practicals & travel time: Alila Fort is located approximately 55-65 km from the center of Jaipur and typically around a 1-1.5 hour drive time depending on traffic flow. It's advisable to pre-arrange transfers as a private car is ideal timing to arrive at designated festival sessions or evening music programming in the city.

Top reasons to book: Unique fort environment, sprawling countryside views, elevated luxury (spa, guided walks), and memorable intimate experience for post-panel reflections.

The Jaipur Literature Festival commemorates imagination and creativity—and where better to carry that inspiration to the countryside peace? Freedom of time. Whether it's sunrise yoga and artisan workshops at Savista Retreat, heritage charm at Samode Bagh, or royal grandeur at Alila Fort Bishangarh, each lodging promises an uplifting respite away from Jaipur's craziness.

💫 Plan Your Perfect Countryside Escape

After a day of books and conversations, trade Jaipur's festival lights for the stars above the fields.

👉 Book Your Lodging at Savista Retreat—where The practice of yoga, local arts and crafts, and abundant nature concerns the campus of quiet time and celebrate, at Jaipur Literature Festival 2024.