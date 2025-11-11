Best of Abu Dhabi This November

From headline concerts, vibrant food festivals and art showcases and sport events, the months ahead bring countless things to see, do and discover in Abu Dhabi. Whether you’re a music lover, foodie or culture seeker, Abu Dhabi’s calendar continues to be packed with experiences to enjoy and moments to remember.



1. Step into heritage at the Traditional Handicrafts Festival

From 1 to 10 November, explore Emirati crafts and heritage at the 11th Traditional Handicrafts Festival at Souq Al Qattara in the Al Ain region. The festival celebrates age-old craftsmanship through live demonstrations, workshops, and cultural showcases. From Al Sadu weaving and Talli embroidery to pottery, palm frond weaving, and boatbuilding, visitors can meet artisans keeping centuries-old traditions alive in a lively, family-friendly setting.

Feel the beat and move your feet at major live concerts

Abu Dhabi turns up the volume this November with two global acts lighting up Etihad Arena. On 1 November, pop sensation Enrique Iglesias performs his chart-topping hits, followed by Travis Scott on 15 November, bringing his signature high-energy show and immersive visuals.

Fire up your appetite at the Open Fire Food Festival

On 7 and 8 November, fire meets flavour at the Open Fire Food Festival at Etihad Park on Yas Island. Chefs from across the region will showcase the art of live-fire cooking with smoky barbecue favourites and bold outdoor creations. With family-friendly entertainment, music, and relaxed open-air dining, it’s a weekend that captures Abu Dhabi’s welcoming, social spirit.

Tee off by the sea at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

From 6 to 9 November, watch the world’s best golfers compete as the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship returns to Yas Links Abu Dhabi. The tournament brings together top international players in a scenic coastal setting, combining on-course drama with relaxed fan zones and premium hospitality. It’s one of the most picturesque sporting experiences of the season — a must for fans and first-time spectators alike.

Taste your way through the city at Taste of Abu Dhabi

From 14 to 16 November, Gateway Park South on Yas Island transforms into a lively celebration of food, music and good company. Sample signature dishes from celebrity chefs, enjoy live entertainment and unwind with family-friendly activities in a relaxed outdoor setting. It’s the perfect weekend to savour Abu Dhabi’s diverse culinary scene and vibrant community spirit.

Ride strong at the Hudayriyat Women’s Cycling Series

On 16 November, Al Hudayriyat Island will welcome the third race in this inclusive women’s cycling series. Designed for all levels, it celebrates fitness, community, and the joy of the ride — with a scenic coastal route and a spirited atmosphere that captures Abu Dhabi’s active lifestyle.

Experience artistic brilliance at Manar Abu Dhabi

From 15 November to 4 January, explore a city-wide light art exhibition that transforms the emirate into a glowing canvas. The festival takes place across Abu Dhabi’s islands and mangroves — including the Corniche, Jubail Island, the Al Ain region and Al Dhafra region— and brings together immersive installations from over 35 artists. Expect interactive sculptures, mesmerising projections, and an experience that invites you to see the capital’s coastline in a new light.

Celebrate creativity at Abu Dhabi Art Fair

From 19 to 23 November, explore the Abu Dhabi Art Fair at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island. The fair will bring together more than 140 galleries from 35+ countries, featuring modern and contemporary works alongside site-specific commissions and city-wide installations. It invites you to dive into creativity, meet artists, join conversations, and discover new perspectives within Abu Dhabi’s growing cultural landscape.

Dine with distinction at the MICHELIN Guide Food Festival Abu Dhabi 2025

From 21 to 23 November, dive into a world of flavour at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, where the MICHELIN Guide Food Festival returns for its third edition. The weekend brings together chefs from 20 MICHELIN-recommended restaurants who will present exclusive menus and special dishes and host interactive masterclasses. A vibrant marketplace featuring local producers, live music and family-friendly fun completes the experience, inviting guests to savour Abu Dhabi’s evolving culinary identity.

Plan your perfect end-of-year escape and explore