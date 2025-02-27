Drukair, Royal Bhutan Airlines recently launched a new twice-weekly flight service between Paro and Dubai, strengthening Bhutan’s connectivity to the world in October 2024. This new route enhances tourism, trade and diplomatic ties between Bhutan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while positioning Bhutan as an easily accessible destination for travellers from America, Europe, and the Middle East. With Dubai serving as a major international transit hub, this strategic expansion enables seamless travel for visitors from these regions, reinforcing Bhutan’s status as a premier sustainable tourism destination.

Flight Schedule*:

DAY FLT NO SECTOR DEP ARR Monday & Friday KB800 PARO-DUBAI 0930 1340 Tuesday & Saturday KB801 DUBAI-PARO 0400 1030

Valid until 30 November 2025, the airline has now introduced a number of exclusive offers on the new route to encourage travellers to book:

20% promotional discount airfare for all passengers using the promo code “DUBAI20”

30% discount for Frequent Flyer Programme members

Group Inclusive Tour (GIT) 10% discount on groups of 10 or more travelling together. (This is in addition to the promotional discount)

MICE groups, 15% discount on groups of minimum 15 passengers with SDF waiver from the Department of Tourism (in addition to the promotional discount)

30% discount on cargo rates

Additionally, Drukair has launched offers on other sectors, valid until further notice:

Group Inclusive Tour (GIT) 10% discount on groups of 10 or more traveling together

MICE groups, 15% discount on groups of minimum 15 passengers with SDF waiver from the Department of Tourism

Airfare subsidies for visitors paying the daily Sustainable Development Fee (SDF):

Bhutan has also introduced subsidised airfare for international visitors, offering approximately 25% off on flights with Drukair and Bhutan Airlines for those paying the Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) in USD. This special offer runs until 31 December 2025, for those travelling during the months of December, January, February, June, July, and August. The initiative aims to boost tourism by making Bhutan more accessible and affordable while continuing to promote sustainability. The subsidy supports Bhutan’s vision of revitalising its tourism industry.

“The launch of the Dubai route marks an important step in enhancing Bhutan’s global connectivity, making it more accessible to travellers from Europe, America, and the Middle East. This new link supports our efforts to promote Bhutan as a high-value, accessible destination, while offering visitors a seamless and sustainable travel experience. Further, by reducing travel costs during specific months, we aim to welcome more travellers to experience Bhutan’s unique natural beauty and vibrant culture, supporting both sustainable tourism and our local communities,” concluded Damcho Rinzin, Director of the Department of Tourism.

Seamless Transit at Dubai International Airport

Drukair has partnered with Marhaba, a premium airport service provider, to ensure a smooth transit experience at Dubai International Airport. Passengers will receive personalised assistance at the airport, including baggage transfers and onward check-in support.

.