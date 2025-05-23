Bintan Island in Indonesia Woo’s Indian Golfers

Today’s travellers are shifting from traditional sightseeing to experiences that align with their personal passions and lifestyle. One sport emerging as a top choice in this space is golf. With its unique mix of outdoor serenity and skilful play, golf offers the perfect balance of leisure and challenge, attracting a growing wave of experience-driven Indian travellers. In Southeast Asia, Bintan Island in Indonesia is positioning itself to cater to this growing demand, offering golfers a compelling mix of challenging play and relaxed indulgence.

Just a short ferry ride from Singapore, Bintan Resorts is home to internationally acclaimed golf courses designed by icons like Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus set amidst lush landscapes, offering a captivating blend of challenging play and scenic views. Beyond the greens, travellers can indulge in luxurious beachfront resorts, spa therapies and local culinary experiences making Bintan a compelling destination for those seeking a well-rounded golf getaway.

As this trend toward immersive and interest-led travel evolves, destinations are crafting golf-centric experiences that integrate nature, luxury, cuisine and culture. Golf tourism is emerging as a niche with strong growth potential, attracting both recreational players and serious enthusiasts. Travellers are increasingly drawn to world-class golf courses complemented by premium stays and diverse leisure options.

As Indian travellers increasingly seek holidays that reflect their interests and lifestyles, golf tourism is gaining strong appeal offering a journey that starts with the game and opens doors to much more. With its winning combination of championship-level golf, luxury hospitality and seamless access from India, Bintan is gearing up to become Southeast Asia’s next premier golf escape for Indian travellers. The island’s focused approach signals a new chapter in experiential tourism that’s set to appeal to India’s evolving travel mindset.