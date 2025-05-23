Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Bintan Island in Indonesia Woo’s Indian Golfers

Golfing
Indonesia

Today’s travellers are shifting from traditional sightseeing to experiences that align with their personal passions and lifestyle. One sport emerging as a top choice in this space is golf.  With its unique mix of outdoor serenity and skilful play, golf offers the perfect balance of leisure and challenge, attracting a growing wave of experience-driven Indian travellers. In Southeast Asia, Bintan Island in Indonesia is positioning itself to cater to this growing demand, offering golfers a compelling mix of challenging play and relaxed indulgence.

Just a short ferry ride from Singapore, Bintan Resorts is home to internationally acclaimed golf courses designed by icons like Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus set amidst lush landscapes, offering a captivating blend of challenging play and scenic views. Beyond the greens, travellers can indulge in luxurious beachfront resorts, spa therapies and local culinary experiences making Bintan a compelling destination for those seeking a well-rounded golf getaway.

As this trend toward immersive and interest-led travel evolves, destinations are crafting golf-centric  experiences that integrate nature, luxury, cuisine and culture. Golf tourism is emerging as a niche with  strong growth potential, attracting both recreational players and serious enthusiasts. Travellers are  increasingly drawn to world-class golf courses complemented by premium stays and diverse leisure  options.

As Indian travellers increasingly seek holidays that reflect their interests and lifestyles, golf tourism is  gaining strong appeal offering a journey that starts with the game and opens doors to much more. With its winning combination of championship-level golf, luxury hospitality and seamless access from  India, Bintan is gearing up to become Southeast Asia’s next premier golf escape for Indian travellers.  The island’s focused approach signals a new chapter in experiential tourism that’s set to appeal to  India’s evolving travel mindset.

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

Centara Hotels & Resorts Makes The Maldives The Place To Be For Luxury Fun In The Sun

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Bintan Island in Indonesia Woo’s Indian Golfers

Today’s travellers are shifting from traditional sightseeing to experiences that align with their personal passions and lifestyle. One sport emerging as a top choice in this space is golf.  With its unique mix of outdoor serenity and skilful play, golf offers the perfect balance of leisure and challenge, attracting a growing wave of experience-driven Indian travellers. In Southeast Asia, Bintan Island in Indonesia is positioning itself to cater to this growing demand, offering golfers a compelling mix of challenging play and relaxed indulgence.

Just a short ferry ride from Singapore, Bintan Resorts is home to internationally acclaimed golf courses designed by icons like Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus set amidst lush landscapes, offering a captivating blend of challenging play and scenic views. Beyond the greens, travellers can indulge in luxurious beachfront resorts, spa therapies and local culinary experiences making Bintan a compelling destination for those seeking a well-rounded golf getaway.

As this trend toward immersive and interest-led travel evolves, destinations are crafting golf-centric  experiences that integrate nature, luxury, cuisine and culture. Golf tourism is emerging as a niche with  strong growth potential, attracting both recreational players and serious enthusiasts. Travellers are  increasingly drawn to world-class golf courses complemented by premium stays and diverse leisure  options.

As Indian travellers increasingly seek holidays that reflect their interests and lifestyles, golf tourism is  gaining strong appeal offering a journey that starts with the game and opens doors to much more. With its winning combination of championship-level golf, luxury hospitality and seamless access from  India, Bintan is gearing up to become Southeast Asia’s next premier golf escape for Indian travellers.  The island’s focused approach signals a new chapter in experiential tourism that’s set to appeal to  India’s evolving travel mindset.

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

slot777

slot thailand