Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet passes the 1bln passengers milestone

Boeing shared that the 787 Dreamliner fleet has surpassed 1 billion passengers faster than any widebody commercial airplane in history, accomplishing the feat in less than 14 years since entering service. The global 787 fleet of more than 1,175 airplanes has flown nearly 5 million flights covering more than 30 million flight hours.

“This milestone would not have been possible without the trust and confidence of our customers in operating the 787, and we are incredibly grateful for each of them,” said Scott Stocker, Boeing 787 program vice president and general manager. “The 787 Dreamliner family was designed to connect people and places like never before. Flying over 1 billion passengers in this relatively short time is a testament to how the airplane has delivered on its promises to transform air travel with operational versatility, efficiency and comfort. This achievement reflects the dedication, talent and innovation of the teammates and partners who have brought the 787 family to life. To every operator flying the 787 and every one of the 1 billion passengers who have flown on a Dreamliner, thank you.”

By the numbers: 787 Dreamliner since entering service in 2011

1 billion+ passengers, 1,175+ jets, nearly 5 million flights, 30+ million flight hours

Bestselling passenger widebody: 2,000+ orders from 89 customers

The Dreamliner fleet operates across 85+ countries at 520+ airports, including 425+ new nonstop routes to destinations that were never served previously

2,100 flights each day: 480,000+ passengers daily and about 14.5 million people a month

On average, each 787 is in the air more than 12 hours per day — showcasing strong global demand and reliability.

Longest nonstop route: London to Perth (7,829 nmi), flown by Qantas

Shortest nonstop route: Aruba to Curaçao (65 nmi), flown by TUI

The 787 family is 25% more fuel efficient than the airplanes it replaces, thanks in large part to new engines, an expanded use of lightweight composite materials, more efficient systems applications and modern aerodynamics.