 Boeing and Tajikistan’s Somon Air commit to major 14-aircraft order

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Boeing and Tajikistan’s Somon Air commit to major 14-aircraft order

Boeing and Tajikistani carrier Somon Air today announced on Thursday, 6th November, the latter’s commitment to place its largest-ever order, selecting up to 14 fuel-efficient 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX airplanes.

Airlines and Aviation
Asia

Boeing and Tajikistani carrier Somon Air announced on Thursday, 6th November, the latter’s commitment to place its largest-ever order, selecting up to 14 fuel-efficient 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX airplanes.

The agreement was signed during the C5+1 Summit as the U.S. marks the tenth anniversary of the diplomatic platform. 

When finalised and posted to Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website, the order will support more than 11,000 jobs across the US.

Somon Air currently operates six Next-Generation 737 airplanes from Tajikistan to 25 destinations across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. 

Through this latest agreement, the airline will place its first-ever widebody order for up to four 787-9 jets to enable international network expansion and up to 10 737-8 single-aisle jets, to modernise its all-737 fleet.

Somon Air chief executive Abdulkosim Vallev said: "We are pleased to announce our commitment to expand our fleet with Boeing's state-of-the-art 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX airplanes. This significant investment not only marks our first widebody order but also reinforces our dedication to providing exceptional service and comfort to our passengers. With flexibility built into this commitment, Somon Air can adjust its fleet further based on market demand."

Expanding horizons

Somon Air will launch new intercontinental routes from Dushanbe, Tajikistan with the 787-9, offering superior comfort to its passengers. 

The 737‑8 will form the foundation of the carrier's short and medium‑haul network. 

Together, these airplanes deliver a 20 to 25  percent fuel-use improvement compared to the airplanes they replace, enabling lower per-seat and maintenance costs.

According to Boeing’s vice-president of sales and marketing for Eurasia and India Paul Righi: "Somon Air's continued choice of Boeing as its strategic partner underscores their preference for Boeing jets to grow their route network. The versatility of the 787-9 and 737-8, combined with their outstanding performance, range, and operating economics, provide Somon Air with the essential tools needed to scale its operations effectively."

The 787 Dreamliner family has opened more than 520 new nonstop routes never previously served and carried more than 1 billion passengers worldwide since its commercial introduction in 2011.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Boeing and Tajikistan’s Somon Air commit to major 14-aircraft order

Boeing and Tajikistani carrier Somon Air today announced on Thursday, 6th November, the latter’s commitment to place its largest-ever order, selecting up to 14 fuel-efficient 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX airplanes.

Boeing and Tajikistani carrier Somon Air announced on Thursday, 6th November, the latter’s commitment to place its largest-ever order, selecting up to 14 fuel-efficient 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX airplanes.

The agreement was signed during the C5+1 Summit as the U.S. marks the tenth anniversary of the diplomatic platform. 

When finalised and posted to Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website, the order will support more than 11,000 jobs across the US.

Somon Air currently operates six Next-Generation 737 airplanes from Tajikistan to 25 destinations across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. 

Through this latest agreement, the airline will place its first-ever widebody order for up to four 787-9 jets to enable international network expansion and up to 10 737-8 single-aisle jets, to modernise its all-737 fleet.

Somon Air chief executive Abdulkosim Vallev said: "We are pleased to announce our commitment to expand our fleet with Boeing's state-of-the-art 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX airplanes. This significant investment not only marks our first widebody order but also reinforces our dedication to providing exceptional service and comfort to our passengers. With flexibility built into this commitment, Somon Air can adjust its fleet further based on market demand."

Expanding horizons

Somon Air will launch new intercontinental routes from Dushanbe, Tajikistan with the 787-9, offering superior comfort to its passengers. 

The 737‑8 will form the foundation of the carrier's short and medium‑haul network. 

Together, these airplanes deliver a 20 to 25  percent fuel-use improvement compared to the airplanes they replace, enabling lower per-seat and maintenance costs.

According to Boeing’s vice-president of sales and marketing for Eurasia and India Paul Righi: "Somon Air's continued choice of Boeing as its strategic partner underscores their preference for Boeing jets to grow their route network. The versatility of the 787-9 and 737-8, combined with their outstanding performance, range, and operating economics, provide Somon Air with the essential tools needed to scale its operations effectively."

The 787 Dreamliner family has opened more than 520 new nonstop routes never previously served and carried more than 1 billion passengers worldwide since its commercial introduction in 2011.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top