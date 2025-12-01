Boulevard9, Nadiad – IHCL SeleQtions opens with 108 keys in Gujarat

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, today announced the opening of Boulevard9, Nadiad – IHCL SeleQtions, an urban retreat nestled in the historic temple town of Gujarat, a convenient getaway from Ahmedabad city.

Deepika Rao, Executive Vice President – New Businesses & Hotel Openings, IHCL, said, “Boulevard9, Nadiad – IHCL SeleQtions, located off the golden quadrilateral expressway, an hour’s drive from Ahmedabad, has emerged as an important industrial base in addition to being a historic temple town. The hotel with its expanse is an ideal destination for business, spiritual and leisure travellers alike. This opening further strengthens IHCL’s presence in Gujarat.”

Spread across seven acres of landscaped gardens Boulevard9, Nadiad – IHCL SeleQtions features 108 rooms and suites that seamlessly blend modern comfort with the soul of Gujarat. Each space is designed with contemporary aesthetics and rich textiles, offering calming views of the pool or verdant gardens. Guests can indulge in authentic regional flavours at Navras, the all-day-dining restaurant, which celebrates Gujarat’s culinary heritage with traditional thalis and timeless international classics. The resort also offers a range of amenities including a gym, spa, swimming pool, indoor game zone, and versatile meeting rooms. For intimate gatherings or grand celebrations, Boulevard9, Nadiad – IHCL SeleQtions provides a picturesque setting with a variety of indoor and outdoor venues, each crafted to ensure every occasion is truly unforgettable.

Rajiv Chandran, General Manager, Boulevard9 – IHCL SeleQtions, added, “At Boulevard9, Nadiad – IHCL SeleQtions, every detail is designed to blend luxury with the city’s spiritual energy to create a unique experience for our patrons. We are look forward to welcoming guests to this new addition.”

Located in Gujarat, Nadiad is a temple town known for its spiritual significance and cultural heritage. With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 39 hotels in Gujarat, including 17 under development.