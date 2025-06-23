 British & Irish Lions Soar to Australia on Special Qatar Airways Flight Ahead of 2025 Tour

British & Irish Lions Soar to Australia on Special Qatar Airways Flight Ahead of 2025 Tour

Airlines and Aviation
Qatar

The British & Irish Lions squad departed Dublin on a special flight aboard Qatar Airways Boeing 777 en route to Australia via Doha, marking the beginning of the much-anticipated Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia 2025.

Members of the squad and management team, led by Head Coach Andy Farrell, boarded the aircraft from Dublin Airport’s North Runway, following their warm-up fixture against Argentina at Aviva Stadium. Among the travelling party were familiar faces including Captain - Maro Itoje, and breakout talent - Henry Pollock, alongside other members of the England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales national teams.

The special flight, operated by Qatar Airways - the Official Title Partner and Official Airline Partner of the Tour – featured the airline’s award-winning Qsuite and Starlink-powered high-speed Wi-Fi, ensuring a connected and comfortable journey for the Lions squad as they head Down Under.

As the nine-time Skytrax World’s Best Airline, Qatar Airways is proud to connect the Lions to Australia through its Doha hub, offering a premium inflight experience to match the occasion.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “Flying the Lions squad to Australia is more than a journey – it’s a statement of our continued commitment to the world of sport and rugby. We’re proud to play a central role in delivering this iconic tour, ensuring the team travels in comfort, style, and connected at every mile.”

Dublin Airport Managing Director, Gary McLean, said: "This is a really exciting day for Dublin Airport as we facilitate the departure of the British and Irish Lions. The airport's own team, including our Platinum VIP service, has pulled out all the stops to ensure the Lions' tour started smoothly and we wish Andy Farrell and his squad the very best as they embark on what we all hope will be a very successful tour of Australia. It’s fantastic to see such a strong Irish representation in the squad and management team and we are looking forward to welcoming many Australia-bound Lions fans departing from Dublin Airport over the coming weeks to support their heroes down under."

 

 

