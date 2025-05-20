BWH Hotels expands Vietnam portfolio with ASpaces Riverside Danang

Global hospitality management firm BWH Hotels (BWH) announced a new milestone in its expansion in Vietnam with the signing of the ASpaces Riverside Danang as a Best Western Plus hotel.

Global hospitality management firm BWH Hotels (BWH) announced a new milestone in its expansion in Vietnam with the signing of the ASpaces Riverside Danang as a Best Western Plus hotel. With the signing of this latest property,. BWH honours its commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences across Vietnam, where it currently operates several hotels and resorts and has many more in the pipeline. According to BWH Hotels’ vice-president in APAC Olivier Berrivin: “Danang is one of Asia’s most compelling destinations; dynamic for business, relaxing for families, exciting for couples, and easily accessible from all across Asia. With its prime location, eye-catching interiors, 360-degree views, and impressive facilities, including a craft brewery and rooftop pool deck, Best Western Plus ASpaces Riverside Danang will let every traveler, including our Best Western Rewards members, experience a new era of contemporary hospitality.”