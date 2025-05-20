BWH Hotels expands Vietnam portfolio with ASpaces Riverside Danang

Global hospitality management firm BWH Hotels (BWH) announced a new milestone in its expansion in Vietnam with the signing of the ASpaces Riverside Danang as a Best Western Plus hotel.
With the signing of this latest property,. BWH honours its commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences across Vietnam, where it currently operates several hotels and resorts and has many more in the pipeline.
According to BWH Hotels’ vice-president in APAC Olivier Berrivin: “Danang is one of Asia’s most compelling destinations; dynamic for business, relaxing for families, exciting for couples, and easily accessible from all across Asia. With its prime location, eye-catching interiors, 360-degree views, and impressive facilities, including a craft brewery and rooftop pool deck, Best Western Plus ASpaces Riverside Danang will let every traveler, including our Best Western Rewards members, experience a new era of contemporary hospitality.”
Resort-style accommodations in the heart of an urban centre
Located in downtown Danang, just steps from the Han River, Best Western Plus ASpaces Riverside Danang is a modern urban hotel with the ambiance of an upscale resort, featuring spectacular views and outstanding amenities.
The 136 rooms are ideal for today’s travelers, with plenty of home comforts, fast connectivity and views of the city, river, and the beach from the upper floors.
A fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows offers invigorating workouts and panoramic vistas.
The stylish restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with international and local Vietnamese flavors, and The Pilot Craft Beer Brewery lets guests savor fresh, high-quality craft beer brewed onsite.
Stepping up to the roof, visitors can take a refreshing dip in the outdoor pool and sip cool cocktails at Aspaces Skybar, overlooking the ocean.
With its prime location opposite APAC Park, Best Western Plus ASpaces Riverside Danang will also give guests a front row seat to the annual Danang International Fireworks Festival, while also putting them on the doorstep of landmarks such as Dragon Bridge, the Museum of Cham Sculpture, Bach Dang Pedestrian Street, and Son Tra Night Market.
Likewise, My Khe Beach and Sun World Asia Park are just a short distance away, and curious explorers can head out and discover the wonders of Central Vietnam, such as the Ba Na Hills, Marble Mountains, and Hoi An Ancient Town.