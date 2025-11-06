 BWH Hotels formally opens the Siamese Hotel Pattaya, BW Signature Collection

BWH Hotels formally opens the Siamese Hotel Pattaya, BW Signature Collection

The Siamese Hotel Pattaya is the second BW Signature Collection property in Thailand and the fourth in Asia

Hotels
Thailand

Global hospitality firm BWH Hotels officially announced the opening of Siamese Hotel Pattaya, BW Signature Collection.

This latest addition to the portfolio further expands BWH Hotels’ footprint in Pattaya, one of Thailand’s most dynamic and in-demand resort destinations.

The Siamese Hotel Pattaya is the second BW Signature Collection property in Thailand and the fourth in Asia, reinforcing the strategic growth of this soft brand in the region. 

Designed for travelers seeking authentic, locally inspired stays, the BW Signature Collection celebrates distinctive character and individuality, while upholding the globally trusted standards of BWH Hotels.

BWH Hotels vice-president in APAC Olivier Berrivin said of the opening: “We are pleased to introduce Siamese Hotel Pattaya, BW Signature Collection, a hotel that offers both character and quality. The BW Signature Collection brand continues to resonate with both guests and owners by combining locally influenced design with the professional service standards expected from BWH Hotels. We look forward to welcoming travelers from across the region and beyond to experience Pattaya from this exciting new base.”

With this latest addition, BWH Hotels now offers four properties in Pattaya, spanning three of its renowned brands, BW Signature Collection, Best Western Plus, and SureStay Plus, with a combined inventory of more than 500 guestrooms in the city.

In the heart of one of Thailand’s foremost destinations

Strategically located near the city center, Siamese Hotel Pattaya, BW Signature Collection offers convenient access to many of Pattaya’s most popular attractions including Terminal 21 Mall, the interactive Art in Paradise gallery, and Pattaya Beach is just 1.2 kilometers away. 

Whether traveling for business or leisure, guests are perfectly positioned to experience the energy and excitement of this vibrant coastal city.

The hotel features 121 thoughtfully designed guestrooms, each equipped with a private balcony and a full suite of modern in-room amenities that reflect contemporary comfort and convenience. 

Something for everyone

Beyond accommodation, the property offers a well-rounded hospitality experience for all traveler profiles.

Leisure guests can unwind in the hotel’s outdoor swimming pool, enjoy local and international dishes at the onsite restaurant, or relax at the casual café serving light refreshments. 

For business and event travelers, Siamese Hotel Pattaya, BW Signature Collection features a dedicated meeting room, a fully equipped business center, and a flexible ballroom space ideal for corporate gatherings, private functions, or celebratory events.

Most Read
Most Read
