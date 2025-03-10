BWH Hotels has officially opened the Best Western Hotel City Center Gujranwala, marking yet another milestone in its rapid expansion strategy in Pakistan.

Located in the center of Gujranwala, a thriving city of more than 2.5 million people in the Punjab province of Pakistan, this modern and stylish six-story property is surrounded by downtown landmarks, commercial attractions, and government offices.

As the city’s first internationally branded midscale hotel, it is set to become a key addition to Gujranwala’s tourism and hospitality scene.

According to BWH Hotels’ vice-president for APAC Olivier Berrivin: “We are delighted to welcome guests to Best Western Hotel City Center Gujranwala, which will introduce an exciting new era of international hospitality to this significant city. With its prime downtown location, this contemporary hotel will attract discerning domestic and international visitors, as well as local event planners seeking a stylish venue for their business meetings or weddings. Pakistan is a key strategic market for BWH Hotels and we are striving to meet the needs of guests all across this dynamic country.”

The opening of Best Western Hotel City Center Gujranwala reaffirms BWH Hotels’ position as one of the leading international hotel groups in Pakistan, with existing properties in Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, and several more hotels scheduled to open in the near future.

Urban oasis

Best Western Hotel City Center Gujranwala is a vibrant oasis in the bustling heart of the metropolis, with facilities for business, leisure and events.

The hotel’s 26 rooms and suites are well-equipped with all the modern amenities for comfort, including complimentary Wi-Fi, cable TV channels, and power showers.

Guests can also unwind at the hotel’s swimming pool, gym, and sauna.

The café is a relaxing place to grab light refreshments, while the onsite restaurant is a bright and inviting space to savor breakfast, lunch and dinner, including authentic local cuisine.

Where the city comes to celebrate

This new hotel is also set to become a popular venue for business and social events.

The stunning events venue can comfortably accommodate up to 350 guests for weddings, setting the stage for unforgettable celebrations.

Best Western Hotel City Center Gujranwala is easily accessible, making it perfect for both leisure and business travellers.

Indeed, the hotel is just over one hour’s drive from Sialkot International Airport, which offers direct flights to and from major regional cities such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, and Kuwait City.