BWH Hotels steps it up at Riyadh’s Future Hospitality Summit 2025

Global hospitality network BWH Hotels was recently in Riyadh for the Saudi Arabia run of the annual Future Hospitality Summit from 11th to 13th May.

BWH Hotels showcased its substantial Middle East growth and commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 tourism plan with several landmark hotel signings on top of its participation as an exhibitor at the event.

With a rapidly expanding presence in the region, BWH Hotels continues to drive investment in elevated and welcoming hospitality experiences across the luxury, upscale, and midscale segments.

BWH Hotels’ president for international operations Ron Pohl said: “The Middle East, and Saudi Arabia in particular, is a high-priority growth region for BWH Hotels. With Vision 2030 driving transformational investments in tourism, we see a significant opportunity to align with the Kingdom’s goals. With 19 hotels in the Middle East and 22 currently in the pipeline, we are embedding ourselves in the region’s bright future.”

Pohl headlined the TenX Leadership Talk with moderator and former BBC journalist Jessy El Murr.

During the discussion, he shared insights on the critical role midscale and upscale hotels play in diversifying travel across the region, the importance of flexible brand architecture and industry trends surrounding technology and sustainability.

Expanding its footprint in the Middle East

As BWH Hotels moves closer to its goal of reaching 70 properties in the Middle East by 2027, it marked a significant milestone at FHS by signing eight new additions:

WorldHotels King Road, Jeddah

Executive Residency by Best Western, The Breeze Hotel, Al Khobar

Best Western Premier, Riyadh

Best Western Premier Madinah Hotel, Madinah

Best Western Centria Hotel, Riyadh

SureStay Plus by Best Western Madinah Hotel, Madinah

SureStay Studio by Best Western Acacia Hotel, Jeddah

SureStay Studio by Best Western Sweet Home Hotel, Jeddah

These landmark hotels join the fast-growing BWH Hotels portfolio in the region, which also includes the luxurious WorldHotels Crafted Sunflower Resort, AlUla; the contemporary Aiden Shades Hotel, Jeddah; the Best Western Plus Hotel, Makkah; and the Executive Residency Al by Best Western Shafa Hotel, Jeddah.

The two last properties mentioned are slated to open within this year.