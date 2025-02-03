Ten Cambodian ambassadors expressed their commitment to promote their country as a prime destination to locals in their respective assignments.

The ambassadors made the commitment during a recent meeting with Cambodian tourism minister Huot Hak wherein they received guidance regarding attracting tourists to visit Cambodia.

Among those in attendance were ambassador to Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, and Cyprus Chea Chanboribo; ambassador to Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, and Luxembourg Kimsour Sovannary who is also Cambodia’s permanent representative to the European Union; ambassador to Brunei Chey Ratha, and ambassador to the Philippines Sin Saream.

Attending diplomats were likewise briefed on the Royal Government’s measures in the tourism sector, particularly the country’s e-Visa system.

The briefing comes just after Prime Minister Hun Manet requested the Ministry of Tourism to boost its efforts with regard to global tourism promotion in light of the post-pandemic surge in international travel.

Key messages to the world

During the meeting, ambassadors were urged to disclose the real situation in Cambodia regarding peace, security, and public order.

Cambodia’s Royal Government has, in recent weeks, responded to various unfounded reports which have adversely affected inbound tourism to the country.

Hak likewise assured the diplomats present that his ministry will give promotional support whenever necessary.

He said: “The Ministry of Tourism will provide brochures, leaflets, and video promotions to the ambassadors, particularly to assist in connecting with the private sector in the tourism industry including tourism associations, tour operators, agencies, airlines, etc. in countries where they are assigned. Additionally, the Ministry will organise business matching, familiarisation trips, and other events to further promote Cambodian tourism.”