Capella Hotel Group will unveil Capella Taipei, the first property in Taiwan under its award-winning Capella Hotels and Resorts brand, on 1 April 2025.

Nestled in the prestigious Dunhua North Road district, one of city’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, the hotel seamlessly connects guests to the city’s dynamic business core, artisanal shopping enclaves, and cultural treasures.

The 86-room urban sanctuary features eight suites and 78 rooms— including six exclusive accommodations with private pool terraces that offer a secluded haven amidst the city’s vibrant energy. Five distinct dining gastronomic journeys, while the breathtaking main pool frames uninterrupted views of the city’s undulating silhouette, offering a tranquil respite from the city rhythms.

The signature Capella Suite – an impressive 228 square metres of bespoke luxury – is the crowning jewel offering contemplative vistas of the commanding Taipei 101 skyscraper, perfectly balancing intimacy with the dynamic metropolis beyond.

Capella Taipei represents a pivotal milestone in our strategic expansion, bringing our distinctive approach to hospitality to Taiwan’s evolving luxury landscape,” says Cristiano Rinaldi, President, Capella Hotel Group. “Our entrance into Taipei aligns with Taiwan’s vision to elevate its position as a premier destination for discerning global travellers. By combining Capella’s expertise in crafting bespoke experiences with Taiwan’s remarkable cultural heritage, we are creating a hospitality offering that transforms how visitors engage with this extraordinary destination.”

“Taiwan’s profound heritage has inspired every facet of this property, from the nuanced architecture to the intuitive hospitality. As custodians of local culture, we are thrilled to introduce our signature Capella experience to this dynamic city, celebrating the island’s ever-changing seasonal beauty with curated experiences to discover its architectural heritage, immersive culinary journeys, and thriving arts scene. Capella Taipei stands as both a refined sanctuary and a stylish portal through which Taipei’s year-round treasures can be meaningfully experienced.”



The Modern Mansion Concept: A Masterpiece of Design and Architecture

Housed within a structural masterpiece designed in collaboration with Tokyo-based Mori Building Group, Capella Taipei has been perfected by celebrated interior designer André Fu into a sophisticated sanctuary along Dunhua North Road’s verdant corridor, where century-old trees evoke European promenades. Fu’s vision of a “modern mansion” artfully balances bespoke luxury with cultural heritage, reflecting Taipei’s multifaceted spirit through light-filled spaces that seamlessly connect indoors and outdoors.

The property’s tranquil palette of artisanal details and thoughtfully curated furnishings creates an atmosphere of refined calm amidst the city’s vibrant energy—each space embodying Fu’s intimate, considered approach to hospitality design that invites both personal reflection and meaningful connection.

Curators of Excellence, Custodians of Local Culture

Capella Taipei offers an unparalleled level of personalised service and cultural immersion, ensuring guests experience the poetic heritage and energy of the city through Capella’s signature brand programmes:

The Living Room – Capella’s guest lounge where Capella Culturists, the hotel’s expert storytellers, design bespoke experiences tailored to individual interests and curiosities.

Capella Curates – A collection of exclusive, carefully crafted experiences that connect travellers to Taipei’s master artisans, culinary virtuosos, and historic landmarks, revealing the hidden narratives and authentic stories that define this captivating city.

True to Capella’s renowned bespoke hospitality, every stay is crafted to individual guest preferences, with Capella’s hallmark of anticipatory service that feels both intuitive and effortless.

A Crafted Journey of Culinary Distinction

Capella Taipei’s culinary narrative unfolds across five distinct destinations: Ember 28 on the ground floor presents Western cuisine centred on the ancient art of fire-cooking, where 28-day dry-aged prime cuts transform beneath the gentle glow of Preciosa chandeliers and rich burgundy accents; the elegant Plume lobby lounge offers afternoon tea that honours the local heritage against a commissioned mural by French artist Elsa Jeandedieu featuring Taiwan blue magpies; street-accessible Atelier Plume marries French patisserie artistry with Taiwan’s seasonal bounty within a sage green sanctuary adorned with marble mosaics; Rong Ju celebrates centuries-old Cantonese traditions with gracefully reimagined dim sum and wok-fired specialties beneath dramatic terracotta- tiled ceilings; while the second-floor Mizue offers an intimate Japanese omakase experience where ryokan-inspired aesthetics create a meditative setting for the sushi master’s skilful creations.

Versatile Venues for Elegant Occasions

Four versatile venues blend European elegance with modern functionality: the Grand Salon (150 sqm) features a lofty ceiling and lush garden views; the Drawing Room (90 sqm) offers a built-in LED screen; The Gallery (107 sqm) floor-to-ceiling windows, an open kitchen and wine cellar; and two intimate Boardrooms (18 sqm each) with curved vaulted ceilings, advanced technology and natural light.

Wellness: A Sanctuary for Rejuvenation

Within the serene confines of Capella Taipei lies a wellness sanctuary that exemplifies masterful spatial design with a profound focus on tranquility. Barrel-vaulted ceilings evoke a sense of ascending serenity, drawing inspiration from sacred architectural forms that enhance the wellness journey.

Born from a reverence for ancient wisdom and the power of nature, Capella Spa draws inspiration from the celestial rhythms of the universe. The cyclical waxing and waning of the moon mirror the fluid process of the wellness journey—a continuous evolution of growth and renewal – with Capella serving as the guiding star to holistic transformation and absolute well-being.