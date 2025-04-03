Cathay Pacific continues to strengthen its network in India with the resumption of its non-stop passenger service from Hyderabad, the capital city of India’s Telangana state.

The resumption took flight on Monday, 31st March, and the service operates thrice a week, specifically on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

This ensures seamless travel connections for customers to Hong Kong and beyond.

With this resumption, Cathay Pacific is now operating across five Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

By doing so, the airline cements its role as a key carrier connecting India to its home hub in Hong Kong.

The resumption of flights from Hyderabad further underscores the significance of India to Cathay Pacific’s global network.

The direct service is being operated by the airline’s Airbus A330-300 aircraft, featuring Business and Economy cabins.

Cathay Pacific now operates a total of 39 return passenger flights per week from five destinations in India.

This will rise to 43 return flights per week by 1st September, including five flights per week from Hyderabad, double-daily flights from Delhi, ten flights per week from Mumbai, and daily flights from Bengaluru and Chennai.

A step in the right direction

According to Rakesh Raicar, Cathay’s regional general manager for South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa: “Resuming flights to Hyderabad is a significant step in our India expansion strategy. With this resumption, we remain committed to providing Indian travellers with more choice, greater connectivity, and world-class service.”

Raicar added that Hyderabad’s economic rise and growing outbound travel demand make it a vital addition to the airline’s global network.

He said: “As we continue to enhance our operations, our focus remains on fostering connections: bringing people, businesses, and economies closer, while reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as a leading international aviation hub.”

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd CEO Pradeep Panicker likewise expressed his enthusiasm at the route resumption by saying: “The resumption of direct flight services between Hyderabad and Hong Kong represents a significant milestone in our international connectivity. This development will facilitate stronger business ties, tourism, and cultural exchange between these two dynamic regions. Additionally, the resumption introduces valuable belly cargo capacity, allowing us to offer more time-bound solutions for the Hyderabad market, particularly benefiting time-sensitive products such as perishables, mail, and courier services.”