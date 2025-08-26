CDR is now a global member of the World Travel & Tourism Council

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) formally welcomed global talent advisory firm CDR as its newest global member.

WTTC president and chief executive Julia Simpson said: “We are pleased to welcome CDR to our global Membership. Travel & Tourism is powered by people, and the sector’s success hinges on strong, inclusive, and future-ready leadership. CDR’s work in nurturing talent and guiding organisations through transformation will be a valuable asset to our community as we collectively navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Likewise, CDR founder and CEO Christina Reti remarked: “We are proud to join WTTC at a time when leadership has never mattered more. Nurturing both existing and emerging human capital is essential to shaping a more resilient, inclusive, and innovative global Travel & Tourism sector. We look forward to contributing our voice to this dialogue and collaborating with peers committed to excellence and transformation.”

A keen focus on leadership

Headquartered in London, CDR’s focus sectors are in luxury hospitality and destination real estate.

In that respect, the company partners with organisations around the world to shape leadership and unlock potential across the Travel & Tourism sector.

With a strong belief that people are the most valuable asset in hospitality, the firm blends strategic foresight, deep industry expertise, and a human-centric philosophy to connect visionary leaders with transformative opportunities.

To date, CDR has led over 400 C-suite and senior-level placements, spanning the hospitality, real estate, leisure, and luxury sectors. Its international footprint and trusted advisory role make CDR a key contributor to the evolving leadership landscape of Travel & Tourism.

With its commitment to people-driven change and a future-focused mindset, CDR is set to play an active role within WTTC’s global platform, advancing conversations around leadership, diversity, talent development, and organisational resilience.