Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Cebu Pacific releases Q1-2025 financials

The popular Philippine low-cost carrier reported 20 percent growth year-on-year

Airlines and Aviation
Philippines
Cebu Pacific reports that it flew seven million passengers whilst earning PHP30.4 billion in revenues throughout the first three months of 2025.

Cebu Pacific reports that it flew seven million passengers whilst earning PHP30.4 billion in revenues throughout the first three months of 2025.

The Philippine low-cost carrier marked 20 percent growth year-on-year at the quarter’s end.

In a statement released on Friday, 9th May, the airline attributed the revenue boost largely to the 26 percent rise in passenger volume compared to the same period last year.

This growth translated to more than PHP21 billion in passenger revenue, up 19 percent, and more than PHP7 billion in ancillary earnings, up 22 percent.

The Gokongwei-led airline had 99 aircraft serving 63 destinations by the end of the first quarter.

Great optimism

According to Cebu Pacific chief financial officer Mark Cezar: “We remain optimistic on our financial outlook. Underlying demand for affordable air travel remains strong, and we’ve made earlier strategic investments to ensure resilient operations. Leveraging on these existing assets, Cebu Pacific remains well positioned for sustainable growth and improving profitability.”

The airline also reported that it maintained Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of PHP6.7 billion despite higher operational costs due to an increased fleet and expanded operations.

This translated to an EBITDA margin of 22 percent.

The airline also reported that its operating income was PHP1.96 billion, resulting in a net income of PHP466 million.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

Centara Hotels & Resorts Makes The Maldives The Place To Be For Luxury Fun In The Sun

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Cebu Pacific releases Q1-2025 financials

Cebu Pacific reports that it flew seven million passengers whilst earning PHP30.4 billion in revenues throughout the first three months of 2025.

Cebu Pacific reports that it flew seven million passengers whilst earning PHP30.4 billion in revenues throughout the first three months of 2025.

The Philippine low-cost carrier marked 20 percent growth year-on-year at the quarter’s end.

In a statement released on Friday, 9th May, the airline attributed the revenue boost largely to the 26 percent rise in passenger volume compared to the same period last year.

This growth translated to more than PHP21 billion in passenger revenue, up 19 percent, and more than PHP7 billion in ancillary earnings, up 22 percent.

The Gokongwei-led airline had 99 aircraft serving 63 destinations by the end of the first quarter.

Great optimism

According to Cebu Pacific chief financial officer Mark Cezar: “We remain optimistic on our financial outlook. Underlying demand for affordable air travel remains strong, and we’ve made earlier strategic investments to ensure resilient operations. Leveraging on these existing assets, Cebu Pacific remains well positioned for sustainable growth and improving profitability.”

The airline also reported that it maintained Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of PHP6.7 billion despite higher operational costs due to an increased fleet and expanded operations.

This translated to an EBITDA margin of 22 percent.

The airline also reported that its operating income was PHP1.96 billion, resulting in a net income of PHP466 million.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top