Cebu Pacific releases Q1-2025 financials

Cebu Pacific reports that it flew seven million passengers whilst earning PHP30.4 billion in revenues throughout the first three months of 2025.

The Philippine low-cost carrier marked 20 percent growth year-on-year at the quarter’s end.

In a statement released on Friday, 9th May, the airline attributed the revenue boost largely to the 26 percent rise in passenger volume compared to the same period last year.

This growth translated to more than PHP21 billion in passenger revenue, up 19 percent, and more than PHP7 billion in ancillary earnings, up 22 percent.

The Gokongwei-led airline had 99 aircraft serving 63 destinations by the end of the first quarter.

Great optimism

According to Cebu Pacific chief financial officer Mark Cezar: “We remain optimistic on our financial outlook. Underlying demand for affordable air travel remains strong, and we’ve made earlier strategic investments to ensure resilient operations. Leveraging on these existing assets, Cebu Pacific remains well positioned for sustainable growth and improving profitability.”

The airline also reported that it maintained Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of PHP6.7 billion despite higher operational costs due to an increased fleet and expanded operations.

This translated to an EBITDA margin of 22 percent.

The airline also reported that its operating income was PHP1.96 billion, resulting in a net income of PHP466 million.