Cebu Pacific takes delivery of its 13th A330neo

Philippine low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific recently expanded its widebody fleet with the delivery of its 13th Airbus A330neo aircraft.

The new addition to the fleet further bolsters the airline’s operational resilience, underscoring its leadership as the largest A330neo operator in Asia.

The 459-seater aircraft that arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Airbus’ facility in Toulouse, France on 2nd November is the third of four A330neos expected to arrive this year.

The first two arrived on 28th March and 18th July, respectively.

According to Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao, the new addition to the fleet reflects the airline’s strong commitment to enhancing connectivity across the region.

Lao said: “This aircraft enables us to serve more passengers while keeping costs low, which is a key part of our mission to offer affordable fares for everyone.”

Now operational

Since its arrival, the 459-seater widebody has been assigned to fly between Manila and Puerto Princesa four times weekly.

On the other hand, daily A330neo flights between Manila and Bohol will commence on Sunday, 16th November.

The A330neo provides Cebu Pacific with the flexibility to serve regional and long-haul routes, as well as high-demand sectors.

With increased range and capacity, the aircraft enables the airline to optimize its operations while maintaining cost efficiency.

Airbus NEOs are the latest-generation aircraft that burn 15 percent less fuel per flight and produce less noise compared to the previous generation.

The reduction in fuel consumption leads to a corresponding reduction in aircraft carbon emissions.