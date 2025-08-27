 Celebrate 50 years of Emirati women’s achievements with the ‘Iconic Inside Burj Al Arab Tour’

Celebrate 50 years of Emirati women’s achievements with the ‘Iconic Inside Burj Al Arab Tour’

Attractions
United Arab Emirates

This Emirati Women’s Day, the Inside Burj Al Arab Tour invites guests to celebrate 50 years of women’s achievements with an immersive journey through Emirati heritage and luxury. In line with the official 2025 theme, Hand in Hand, the experience highlights traditions passed down through generations—such as sharing Arabic Gahwa and dates with loved ones, while showcasing the landmark that embodies the UAE’s ambition and innovation.

The 60–90 minute guided tour offers exclusive access to the hotel’s most iconic spaces, from the regal Royal Suite to the immersive Experience Suite, before culminating at the 25th-floor Observation Lounge with sweeping views of Dubai’s skyline and Arabian Gulf. Guests can enjoy one complimentary beverage of choice, whether a signature mocktail, refreshing soft drink, or the Burj Al Arab’s famous gold cappuccino.

This Emirati Women’s Day is a chance to pause, reflect, and take a moment for yourself. However you choose to mark the occasion, we invite you to enjoy an experience that feels meaningful, thoughtful, and truly yours.

Offer Details:

Experience: Inside Burj Al Arab Tour + one complimentary beverage

Includes: 60–90 minute guided tour and choice of beverage at the Observation Lounge

Timing: Daily, 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

Dates: Available year-round

Price: AED 299 per guest

 

