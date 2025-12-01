Celebrate the New Year with the fireflies at Capella Ubud, Bali

Capella Ubud, Bali, invites guests to rediscover the magic of forest light in an awakening journey this festive season. This year's celebration goes beyond luxury and leisure; it is a heartfelt tribute to the fireflies. Guests will enjoy a three-night festive stay inclusive of a Firefly Forest Journey, daily camp credits for dining and wellness indulgence, and Capella Ubud's signature complimentary benefits, all designed to create moments of wonder and connection.

Guests are guided on a captivating journey through the firefly forests of Taro village, where these endangered creatures continue to shimmer thanks to the dedication of Wayan Wardika, a passionate forest guardian devoted to firefly conservation. Through his collaboration with scientists and the local community, regenerative farming practices have taken root, nurturing a balanced ecosystem where both nature and culture thrive in harmony.

Fireflies play essential ecological roles, including pollinating plants and serving as predators of snails, slugs, and other small invertebrates. A thriving firefly population signals a healthy ecosystem with clean air, water, and soil. Scientists have observed a decline in the population of fireflies in many parts of the world, including Bali. Habitat is lost due to deforestation, land and water contamination from chemical fertilisers, as well as air and light pollution.

The community of Taro village, located a 30-minute drive from Capella Ubud, has initiated a conservation programme to increase the population of fireflies in their natural habitat. Wayan Wardika leads a joint force between farmers and scientists, creating a breeding and nursery laboratory as the hub for research and experimentation. The biology, behaviour, and environmental needs of fireflies, are studied and factors like light pollution, habitat conditions, and ecological interdependencies are analysed.

Between 2023 and 2025, scientists successfully bred 5,182 larvae and released 279 adult fireflies into the wild. The success factors are influenced by the health rate of the forest and the surrounding rice fields. The farmers are mapping two hectares of rice fields and transitioning from conventional farming practices, which rely on chemical fertilisers, to a regenerative approach that utilises forest and farm waste as organic fertiliser and for pest control. The goal is to transform two kilometres of rice fields into a fully regenerative plantation within 10 years, serving as a habitat for fireflies while also economically producing organic rice for the village and beyond.

“The return of the fireflies serves as a gentle reminder that the smallest wonders of nature often hold the greatest significance," shares Christian Jaquier, General Manager of Capella Ubud, Bali. "We warmly invite our guests to reconnect, celebrate, and give back, while experiencing the breathtaking beauty of renewal deep within the jungle. This initiative reflects Capella Ubud's unwavering commitment to sustainability. As stewards of our community, we are dedicated to nurturing nature and fostering social and cultural initiatives that enrich the lives of those around us.” Capella Ubud is committed to preserving a healthy, pristine environment for generations to come, which aligns with its EarthCheck Gold certification.

Capella Ubud will contribute a portion of the proceeds from this festive stay towards supporting firefly conservation and the regenerative farming initiatives in Taro village, ensuring that the fireflies continue to illuminate Bali's heart for generations to come.

Guests are invited to embark on an unforgettable festive adventure at Capella Ubud, where cherished memories await. The resort’s dedicated team has poured their heart and soul into creating a magical holiday experience comprising of exquisite feasts at Api Jiwa or Mads Lange, a unique festive atmosphere and curated environmental and cultural activities throughout the camp to create everlasting memories.

As the day winds down, the campfire becomes a gathering place for heartwarming glühwein and toasted marshmallows – inviting guests to embrace the spirit of the season and make their stay at Capella Ubud one to remember.

The Jungle Noel-Festive package at Capella Ubud is available from 1 December to 15 January 2026, with rates starting from USD 5,900++ (approx. GBP 4,485++), inclusive of a 3-night stay in One Bedroom Forest Tent, daily breakfast at Mads Lange, the Firefly Forest Journey experience, daily camp credit of IDR 1,000,000++ (approx. GBP46++) for dining and wellness experience, and complimentary guest benefits. 21% tax and service charge are also included in the price. A minimum stay of three consecutive nights is required.