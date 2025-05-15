"Hibiscus Villa is our answer to families and small groups seeking a more relaxed, private way to experience the quiet magic of Vembanad Lake"

CGH Earth Saha unveils Hibiscus Villa, a serene private retreat nestled on the shores of Vembanad Lake. Tucked away on the banks of the iconic waterway in Kerala, this residence serves as an intimate getaway where sustainable living meets tropical elegance, and mindful hospitality takes centre stage. Hibiscus Villa has been thoughtfully crafted to provide privacy, comfort, and a holistic connection with nature. The villa features three spacious bedrooms, an airy living-cum-dining area, and a fully equipped kitchenette. Each room opens up to calming views of the garden, pool, and lily pond, extending out to the majestic lake beyond. The residence’s public spaces are equally captivating, surrounded by a landscaped garden blooming with tropical flora.

“Hibiscus Villa is our answer to families and small groups seeking a more relaxed, private way to experience the quiet magic of Vembanad Lake. It’s a home that invites you to slow down and truly connect—with nature, with each other, and with the gentle rhythm of backwater life. Designed with sustainability at its core, the villa blends eco-conscious living with an authentic, intimate retreat that reflects the spirit of Kerala’s waterways.” said George Joseph, Vice President – Operations, CGH Earth He further added, “This residence offers a serene escape with all the comforts of a private home. Lounge by your private pool with views of the backwaters, savour homestyle Kerala meals crafted by a personal home cook using fresh, local ingredients and the day’s catch, and enjoy a quiet cup of tea by the Chinese fishing nets as the sun dips over Vembanad. Tucked away on the serene shores of Kumarakom, the villa invites you to slow down, reconnect, and soak in the gentle rhythm of backwater life.”

A standout feature of the villa is its trio of outdoor lounging areas, thoughtfully designed for peaceful moments by the lake—a patio for alfresco dining, a sunbed-lined poolside deck, and a cozy garden set-up ideal for quiet contemplation. Embracing a modern approach to sustainable living, Hibiscus Villa incorporates eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient systems, and water conservation techniques for offering mindful hospitality. The lush landscaping supports local biodiversity, attracting native bird species, while the use of local artisans and craftsmen in both construction and décor.

The dining experience at Hibiscus Villa celebrates Kerala’s rich culinary heritage. Guests can indulge in traditional favorites such as appams, fish moilee, konju roast, red rice, avial and more, lovingly prepared with fresh catch of the day and seasonal produce picked from its own vegetable garden and sourced from nearby farms. Each meal is a tribute to freshness, sustainability, and local flavor, offering a true farm-to-table experience. Guests at Hibiscus Villa can look forward to a range of curated experiences, from witnessing the sunrise over Vembanad Lake as local fishermen cast their nets, to exploring village trails and engaging in cultural exchanges that provide a glimpse into the region’s traditional way of life. Guided nature walks and afternoons by the pool offer opportunities to reconnect with Kerala’s vibrant biodiversity.