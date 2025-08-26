Chef Janaína Torres named godmother of the Celebrity Xcel

Celebrity Cruises has named the best female chef in the world Janaína Torres as godmother of Celebrity Xcel, the first Brazilian chef to be appointed as such for a major cruise line.

Given the title by World's 50 Best last year, Torres is widely recognised for her innovative and no-waste approach to cooking that blends heritage with purpose.

The ship’s godmother is a symbolic and guiding force who inspires, safeguards, and uplifts all who sail aboard.

Torres will christen Celebrity Xcel during the official naming ceremony on 16th November, ushering in good fortune and protection for the crew and every guest on board.

Sharing high standards

The chef and Celebrity share a passion for celebrating culture through elevated culinary experiences while upholding values of delivering authentic recipes, sourcing local and sustainable produce, and high standards of service and hospitality.

Together, they stand to craft a partnership that celebrates travelers' journeys through vibrant flavors whilst transforming every dining experience into a memorable occasion.

Celebrity Cruises president Laura Hodges Bethge enthused: "Janaína shares our commitment to celebrating and sharing global culture through elevated culinary experiences, connecting diners with culture through unique food experiences."

Torres herself said of the distinction: "I've always believed that fine dining should be accessible, not intimidating. Food brings us together, connecting us through new flavors, traditions, and shared memories. I'm proud to partner with Celebrity Cruises to showcase our culture and cuisine on a global stage."

Who is Janaína Torres?

Co-owner of the award-winning restaurant A Casa do Porco in São Paulo, Torres is not only a leading figure in Brazil's culinary scene, her influence also extends far beyond the country's borders to the global culinary stage as a champion of Latin American culture and cuisine.

She oversees a range of hospitality venues and recently launched À Brasileira, a broad gastronomic-cultural project for researching, valuing, and promoting Brazilian culture through food.

Redefining Brazilian cuisine and championing nutrition access for millions, Torres embodies the global perspective and human connection that will shape the future of travel with Celebrity.

Celebrity and Torres will celebrate their shared culinary cultural commitment through her participation in a cherished maritime tradition.