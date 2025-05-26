Travel Daily Media

China Eastern Airlines takes maiden flight on its Lanzhou-Kuala Lumpur route

The new route is expected to boost bilateral tourism between China and Malaysia

Airlines and Aviation
China

China Eastern Airlines successfully flew the maiden flight of its new Lanzhou-Kuala Lumpur route on Wednesday, 21st May.

The new itinerary connects Lanzhou, the capital of the northwestern Chinese province of Gansu, with the Malaysian capital.

This milestone represents a significant step forward in enhancing bilateral tourism and economic relations between Malaysia and China.

The inaugural flight received a warm welcome at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) from a contingent led by Tourism Malaysia deputy director-general Samuel Lee Thai Hung and representatives from China Eastern Airlines, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), Tourism Malaysia, and AeroDarat, the airline’s ground handling partner.

This collaborative effort highlights the shared commitment to strengthening tourism and cultural ties between Malaysia and China. It also reflects Malaysia’s proactive approach in leveraging the resurgence of outbound travel from China.

Thrice weekly

The new Lanzhou-Kuala Lumpur route will operate thrice weekly using an Airbus A320 aircraft with 156 seats. 

This service complements the existing daily Kunming–Kuala Lumpur flights and marks the first direct air link between Lanzhou and Malaysia. 

Moreover, by offering connecting routes via Kunming, this expansion creates broader opportunities to attract outbound travelers from key Chinese cities to Malaysia.

